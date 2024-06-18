Silynxcom Secures Multiple Orders from US Federal and Law Enforcement Organizations of its New Tactical System

Netanya, Israel, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, announced that its latest tactical communication system is gaining traction in the U.S. market. Multiple law enforcement and federal organizations have placed orders for the new system, which the Company believes highlights the product’s effectiveness and reliability.



The new In-Ear Headset system, designed to meet the unique requirements of law enforcement and public safety organizations, represents a major innovation in secure and encrypted communication. Compatible with “Project 25 (P25)” and “TETRA”- Terrestrial Trunked Radio communication systems, widely used across the globe, the system ensures seamless integration and superior performance.

Highlights:

Innovative Product Launch: Silynxcom’s latest offering taps into the massive law enforcement communication market, showcasing the Company’s commitment to innovation and its ability to develop products that meet critical market needs.

First-Mover Advantage: With this new system, Silynxcom secures a first-mover advantage in providing high-quality, encrypted communication solutions for law enforcement agencies, offering significant growth potential within the sector.

Market Expansion: These orders pave the way for Silynxcom to expand its footprint globally, particularly in the lucrative European law enforcement market. The Company is strategically positioned to capitalize on new opportunities, aiming to broaden its reach and penetrate new segments within the government sector.

Product Differentiation: The In-Ear Headset system sets a new industry standard with features like superior audio quality, compatibility with a wide range of radio devices, and seamless integration into law enforcement workflows. This differentiation strengthens Silynxcom’s competitive edge and market positioning.

Silynxcom Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company’s in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training courses, and on the factory floor. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers in leading military and law enforcements units. The Company’s In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company’s products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers “in the field.” The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

