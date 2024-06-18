SMX Maintains AWS Managed Service Provider Program Status

HERNDON, Va., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX® is proud to announce the renewal of its membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider Partner (MSP) Program for the ninth year in a row. A leader in next generation cloud modernization and information technology (IT) solutions, SMX is deeply committed to helping customers realize real, meaningful outcomes on AWS. The renewal of SMX as an AWS MSP Partner builds on the company’s recent signing of a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS, seven AWS competencies, four AWS service validations, participation in eight AWS Partner Network (APN) programs, and hundreds of AWS certifications.



The AWS MSP Partner Program recognizes and validates leading APN Consulting Partners who are highly skilled at providing full lifecycle solutions to customers. Next-generation AWS MSPs like SMX can help enterprises invent tomorrow, solve business problems, and support initiatives by driving key outcomes. As an AWS MSP Partner, SMX meets rigorous requirements validating expertise and a commitment to excellence in meeting customer mission goals.

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit performed by an independent, third-party auditor and aims to confirm the partner’s ability to provide next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management to their client’s AWS environments.

“SMX is proud to maintain our AWS MSP Program designation for the ninth consecutive year,” said Robert Groat, SMX Executive Vice President of Strategy and Technology. “Our team is dedicated to helping our clients solve their most complex challenges to achieve mission success. This renewed designation demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, quality of service, and extensive expertise with our next-gen managed services capabilities.”

With continued success as an AWS MSP Partner, SMX continues to demonstrate their commitment to being a trusted AWS Partner that helps customers migrate and manage their cloud computing workloads.

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.