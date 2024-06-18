Edible Garden Implements Proprietary “Shrink Savings” Solutions Focused on Packaging and Shipping to Support Basil Product Offering

Consistent with Company’s Zero-Waste Inspired® Mission, Innovations Expected to Reduce Waste and Offer Superior Products to Consumers

Innovations Bolster Company’s Reputation as a Dependable and Consistent Partner

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced the implementation of several proprietary “shrink savings” innovations related to its basil product offering, designed to reduce product spoilage typically experienced by retailers.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are excited about implementing several new proprietary innovations, primarily focused on packaging and shipping, which are expected to significantly prolong the shelf life of our basil products, thereby reducing spoilage and driving cost savings for our retail partners. These innovations are an important competitive differentiator and build on our other unique solutions. For instance, our patented self-watering in-store display has already transformed the way plants are displayed, ensuring they remain fresh for longer and greatly minimizing waste at retail outlets. Aligned with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, these proprietary innovations allow retailers to showcase plants at their peak, minimizing waste and providing superior products to our customers. These new innovative solutions will be introduced at the Company’s annual sales meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2024.”

“We believe these innovations underscore Edible Garden's leading role in controlled environment agriculture and could significantly impact our business since basil is the single largest product in our brand portfolio. Alongside our industry-leading fill rates, these innovations bolster our reputation as a dependable and consistent partner, and we believe this is a key reason major retailers across the U.S. are increasingly choosing to work with us.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (US No: US D1,010,365 S) enables retailers to present plants in their prime, reducing waste and offering superior products to consumers. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

