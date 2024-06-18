TWAICE Announces Performance Manager to Identify Underperforming Components in Battery Storage

Asset managers can now proactively fix malfunctioning elements in their systems and keep storage at maximum performance

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE, the leading provider of battery analytics software, announced today a new analytics product, the Performance Manager. The cutting-edge Performance Manager from TWAICE is designed to make it effortless for asset managers to identify and rectify underperforming components within their battery energy storage systems (BESS), providing system transparency and actionable business insights.

BESS are integral to the stability and efficiency of modern energy grids. However, the manual effort required to identify issues and the lack of system transparency pose significant challenges for storage operators. An underperforming system has a significant impact on revenue, particularly on days with high-revenue potential. For example, in ERCOT, the energy market in Texas, 50% of revenue was made in just 13 days in 2023.

TWAICE's Performance Manager is engineered to tackle these challenges head-on. It offers a comprehensive overview of the system, displaying the number of underperforming issues, their severity levels, exact locations within the BESS, and recommended actions. Additional visualizations allow users to delve deeper into specific issues, ensuring that every potential problem is addressed promptly and effectively.

Key benefits:

Proactive optimization: All underperforming components are visible at a glance, including recommendations on how to improve system performance and availability. By proactively resolving issues, asset managers can more easily meet expected revenue goals.



Time savings: Instead of losing time with tedious, manual data analysis, asset managers immediately see problems on a dashboard. The Performance Manager pinpoints the exact location of problems in the system and recommends corrective actions, for example balancing or replacing a certain module. The indicated severity levels allow managers to prioritize tasks effectively.



Track success: Maintaining battery storage includes carrying out routine improvements like battery balancing. With various visualization options, such as histograms or heatmaps, asset managers can track the success of these actions and ensure ongoing optimization.



“We are incredibly excited about the release of the Performance Manager,” said Stephan Rohr, Co-CEO of TWAICE. “This tool automatically pinpoints underperforming components and empowers asset managers to realize higher uptime for their BESS ultimately resulting in enhanced revenue potential.”

More information about the Performance Manager can be found on the TWAICE website: www.twaice.com/article/improve-bess-performance-with-performance-manager

About TWAICE

Since 2018, TWAICE has been leading the field of predictive battery analytics, meeting the demand for safe, durable, and highly available energy storage assets. TWAICE provides advanced software solutions for designing, validating, and operating batteries at scale, combining deep battery knowledge with artificial intelligence to generate actionable insights. While Battery Management System (BMS) providers offer basic monitoring capabilities, TWAICE exceeds the traditional service by providing advanced analytics that uncover hidden patterns and anomalies to optimize battery performance and lifespan. As an independent third-party, TWAICE ensures unbiased recommendations, free from ties to specific insurance companies, manufacturers or vendors.

