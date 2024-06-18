MoneyHero Group to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (Nasdaq:MNY) (“MoneyHero” or the “Company”), a market leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2024 results on Monday, June 24, 2024 before market opens and will hold a related conference call to discuss the results at 8:00a.m. EST the same day.



Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by clicking on the registration link for the webcast or audio conference at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zi3tnfu6/

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c7e08b0e5fc45c18338b9e37908a351

The webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for 12 months following the event.

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ), formerly known as Hyphen Group or CompareAsia Group, is a market leader in the online personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison sector in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Malaysia with respective brands for each local market. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, CompareHero, Moneymax, and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. MoneyHero currently manages 279 commercial partner relationships and services 8.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s backers include Peter Thiel—co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund—and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC’s digital economy, please visit www.MoneyHeroGroup.com .

