Verizon upgrades network along Jersey Shore to bolster public safety, handle massive data increase

Sea Girt, Lavallette, Seaside Park, Ortley Beach get network upgrades for summer

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With people flocking to the Jersey Shore for sunshine, beaches and endless options for summer fun, Verizon has seen a massive increase in data usage on its network – even on the boardwalk and the sand. To address this surge and prepare for the continued influx expected throughout the summer months, Verizon recently completed major upgrades to the network serving customers, businesses and first responders along the Jersey Shore.



Network infrastructure upgrades have been activated in Sea Girt, Lavallette, Seaside Park, and Ortley Beach, with additional network upgrades expected in Brick and Asbury Park.

These upgrades will deliver even faster, more reliable internet connections to communities across Monmouth and Ocean counties, supporting public safety, enabling businesses, and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors.

“Staying connected is a huge part of people’s lives. Even when they’re at the beach, our customers are streaming, answering emails, video calling, and using their favorite apps,” said Garima Garg, Associate Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “These investments bolster the network and empower residents, businesses, and our first responders.”

Communication is key for first responders

For those tasked with helping keep our communities safe, communication is vital – especially when emergencies happen. When recently surveyed, first responders revealed network reliability and speed are top priorities . For public-safety officials, network improvements enable:

Improved communication and data sharing

Faster response times to emergencies

Enhanced ability to utilize real-time crime-fighting technologies



“When crowds are at their peak, it’s important to have the capacity to handle call traffic, for both civilians and first responders,” said Jason Mitchell, Associate Director for the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team’s East Region. “Additionally, network advancements like 5G Ultra Wideband are helping enable innovative new technology for first responders to use as they keep people safe.”

Small businesses say connectivity matters

The summer season is critical to many small businesses along the Jersey Shore. When it comes to reaching customers, managing employees and making sales, small business owners are investing in connectivity. A survey of small and medium businesses found that businesses have continued to significantly upgrade their bandwidth in the past three years: 52 percent in 2021, 51 percent in 2022, and 53 percent in 2023. This continued need for increased bandwidth highlights the growing digital dependency for businesses of all sizes.

“Small businesses are looking for every tool to help manage their operations and drive sales,” said Erika Angell, Verizon Business Vice President of R2B East. “Connectivity isn’t a ‘nice to have’ for small businesses, it’s a ‘must have,’ and we are committed to providing our small business customers with the tools and solutions they need to keep their businesses moving forward.”

