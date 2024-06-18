Pamela Gage Joins UnitedLex as Chief People Officer

CEO James Schellhase continues to drive a strategic focus on strengthening leadership team and a people-centric culture

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces the hiring of Pamela Gage as Chief People Officer. This key hire reflects CEO James Schellhase’s strategic focus on elevating the corporate culture and aligning the leadership team with the company’s employee base.



Gage joins UnitedLex with over 15 years of extensive leadership experience in global high-growth startups, mid-market, and large enterprise companies. Her impressive career includes notable roles at ParcelShield, Breakwater Solutions, WP Engine, IBM, and StoredIQ. As Chief People Officer, Pamela will spearhead the strategic vision for UnitedLex’s people and culture, ensuring that the company continues to foster an inclusive, innovative, and dynamic work environment. Gage is the fourth female executive appointment since Schellhase joined the company as CEO in September 2023.

“I am passionate about enriching employee engagement through people-centric initiatives that are rooted in a company’s culture,” said Gage. “One of my first objectives will be to listen and learn from our people, while being a steward of our newly revised values, to continue to make UnitedLex a great place to work.”

"Pamela’s exceptional track record building high-performing teams and her commitment to servant leadership make her a perfect fit for UnitedLex,” said Schellhase. “Her people-first approach to our human resources function will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and strengthen our organizational culture.”

In 16 years, UnitedLex has grown from five employees to more than 3,000 across nine offices in 26 global jurisdictions, including a well-established team of over 1,600 operating across two locations in India, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

To learn more about UnitedLex, visit www.unitedlex.com.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

Media Inquiries

Susan Hammann

Director of Strategic Communications

press@unitedlex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/184aa1aa-dfd0-42d7-9db3-e425975a9ca2