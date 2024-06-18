Veritext Legal Solutions Announces Release of the “Exploring Emerging Trends in Artificial Intelligence” Roundtable

This is the first installment in the thought-leadership series, “Innovations in Legal Technology,” aimed at bringing insights from experts on trending topics and developing discoveries within the legal industry

LIVINGSTON, N.J., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in court reporting services and innovative litigation support solutions, today announces the company has released the video production of its “Exploring Emerging Trends in Artificial Intelligence” roundtable. The AI topic is the first in a thought leadership roundtable series titled “Innovations in Legal Technology,” geared toward bringing out insights from experts on trending topics and developing discoveries in the legal industry.

In this premier installment, the discussion includes insights from Mike Murray, director of technical and creative solutions, as moderator and features panelists Tony Donofrio, Veritext CTO; Andrea Wecker, Veritext principal and president of STAR; and Dave DaSilva, Veritext VP, advanced product development. Topics discussed include:

Impacts of AI on the court reporting landscape

How reporters are using AI technologies

Security precautions with AI

AI hallucinations

Considerations when vetting providers

Accuracy and bias in AI

Emerging AI innovations



“We are excited to be officially launching this new series of thought leadership content to our client base and the industry,” states Murray. “This roundtable discussion shares valuable insight into the role of AI in our industry and showcases what considerations legal professionals need to be thinking about when introducing AI into their work.”

The video production of this roundtable was created in partnership with the team at Spectrum360 as part of the company’s support of the organization and its FilmAcademy360 and other intern programs.

The video is available in shorter clips at https://www.veritext.com/innovations-ai/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com