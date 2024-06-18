Kriya Appoints Katherine Eade as Chief Legal Officer

– Experienced biopharma executive to guide Kriya’s overarching legal strategy across corporate affairs, gene therapy R&D, and technology & manufacturing platforms –

PALO ALTO, Calif., and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kriya Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kriya"), a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address common diseases affecting millions of people around the world, today announced the appointment of Katherine Eade to the position of Chief Legal Officer. Ms. Eade will have overall responsibility for Kriya's legal function, including legal oversight of strategic relationships, management of intellectual property and patent portfolio, contracts, governance and compliance. As Chief Legal Officer, she will also serve as an advisor to Kriya's leadership team and Board of Directors.



Katherine Eade brings more than two decades of corporate legal experience, most of which is in senior leadership roles at public biopharma and life science companies. Her expertise includes advising on corporate transactions including business development, intellectual property and financings, and providing counsel related to research, clinical and commercial activities.

“Kat is a proven executive with significant experience across various legal roles at organizations ranging from private companies to Fortune 500 organizations,” said Curt Herberts, M.B.S., President and Chief Operating Officer of Kriya. “We look forward to the perspectives that Kat will bring to our leadership team as we prepare to advance multiple AAV gene therapies into the clinic for common diseases.”

Eade added, “I am thrilled to join Kriya, and I look forward to working with the team to bring the company’s ideas forward in highly effective ways, all while supporting its growth and continued accomplishments. Kriya is building and implementing a differentiated approach to developing life-changing gene therapies that I am hopeful will address diseases affecting millions of patients around the world.”

Eade has been on the Board of Directors of Harvard Bioscience since 2017, where she is the chairperson of the Governance committee and a member of the Audit and Compensation committees. Eade was most recently a biopharma consulting General Counsel and advisor where she supported C-Suites on fundraising, corporate governance, board matters, and BD and licensing opportunities. Prior to this, she was General Counsel of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals & President of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Security Corp. where, along with leading legal, IP and compliance, she negotiated strategic agreements including co-leadership of the sale of Checkmate to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Prior to that, she served in various in-house legal roles of increasing responsibly. Eade began her legal career as an attorney at Cleary Gottlieb, a leading international law firm, and served as a law clerk to Judge Morton I. Greenberg of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Eade received a J.D. from Harvard Law School, cum laude, and a B.A. from Cornell University, summa cum laude.

About Kriya Therapeutics

Our mission is to revolutionize medicine, with the ultimate goal of eliminating human suffering and enabling people to live without the burden of disease. Kriya is a biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies to address common diseases affecting millions of people around the world. With operations in Palo Alto, California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, Kriya has raised over $600 million, which will be used to advance a broad pipeline of gene therapies for ophthalmology, metabolic disease and neurology. For more information, please visit www.kriyatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Formerly Twitter) .

