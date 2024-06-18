AgEagle Announces $2M Drone (UAV) Sale to United Arab Emirates Distributor

20 eBee VISION full-stack systems for public safety and security in the Middle East

New customer award further validates defense & security strategy

WICHITA, Kan., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an ​industry-leading​ provider of best-in-class full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, has announced that the Company has secured a purchase order to deliver 20 eBee VISION full-stack systems with control systems, batteries, backpacks, and limited spares, to a leading distributor in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The value of this system contract is expected to be approximately $2 million for fiscal year 2024.

Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle, commented, “As the need for enhanced public safety and security grows globally, we are grateful to support another government customer with best-in-class UAV defense solutions for their intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.”

FEDS Drone-powered Solutions Founder and CEO Rabih Bou Rached added, “We believe AgEagle’s new eBee VISION system, with its extended range and increased flight time, is perfectly suited for the Public Safety & Security sector. We are thrilled to bring this technology to the Middle East.”

For more information on the eBee VISION: https://campaign.ageagle.com/ebee-vision-drone

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.