RelationalAI Achieves the Highest Standard of Data Privacy and Security with ISO 27001 Certification

BERKELEY, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RelationalAI , the knowledge graph coprocessor for the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, today announced it has received the ISO 27001 certification for its coprocessor technology, ensuring it meets the highest standard of data security for global customers and partners. This certification further strengthens RelationalAI’s commitment to security and compliance. In 2023, RelationalAI attained SOC-2 certification, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance.



ISO 27001 is a globally recognized information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

“Achieving ISO 27001 certification marks a significant milestone in our commitment to privacy, data security, and compliance,” said Thomas Weber, Senior Director of IT at RelationalAI. “This certification underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security, providing our customers with the confidence that their data is safeguarded. At RelationalAI, we enable customers to combine knowledge graphs with generative AI, extracting more value from their data and making better decisions. This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance and secure our innovative knowledge graph coprocessor for the Snowflake Data Cloud.”

About RelationalAI

RelationalAI is on a mission to power every decision with intelligence. As the industry’s first knowledge graph coprocessor for the data cloud, RelationalAI enables customers to combine knowledge graphs with GenAI to get more value from their existing data and make better decisions. The company is backed by Addition, Madrona Venture Group, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, and notable investors including former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia. Learn more at Relational.ai .