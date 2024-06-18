Flexera Doubles Down on Oracle with Second-Verified Application for Oracle E-Business Suite

The latest Oracle Global Licensing Advisory Services verification is now available on Snow Atlas, demonstrating commitment and investment in Oracle

ITASCA, Ill., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced that SAM on Snow Atlas, one of the company’s ITAM offerings, has been verified for the Oracle E-Business Suite applications, following the Flexera One ITAM verification in March. This latest milestone demonstrates Flexera’s commitment to Oracle and furthers its mission to help organizations better understand the value of their Oracle investments.



Flexera is the first ITAM solutions provider to hold all Oracle third-party SAM tool verifications within the Global Licensing Advisory Services (GLAS) program. The verifications assure customers they can maximize the value of their Oracle investments with data they can trust across Flexera products.

“IT leaders are struggling to close a visibility gap on their technology investments, missing essential details of what’s running in their hybrid IT environment or parsing through stale information,” said Becky Trevino, Chief Product Officer at Flexera. “We want to help IT organizations gain intelligence on the state of their technology and this requires a specialized focus on technologies like Oracle. Through our work to secure the latest Oracle verifications and our continuous delivery of new product functionalities, we believe IT leaders can begin to not only eliminate their visibility gap but optimize and demonstrate the value of their Oracle investments.”

New Oracle Third-Party Tools Verification

The third-party tool verification offered through Oracle’s GLAS affirms the usage data collected by Flexera’s ITAM solutions on a customer’s Oracle environment is verified by Oracle to be accurate.

Oracle’s GLAS verifications include Oracle Database and Database Options, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Java SE and now Oracle E-Business Suite, all available in Flexera’s ITAM solutions. Customers can rely on their software asset management solution to gain insights into their Oracle investment and submit the data to Oracle with confidence.

“Trying to decipher licensing terms and understand usage for significant technology investments like Oracle is increasingly complex given the hybrid nature of most IT environments today,” said Trevino. “Our latest Oracle verifications enable organizations to stay on top of their Oracle investments with up-to-date, actionable data and intelligence in one of the most widely used Oracle application suites in the market.”

Flexera Continues Focus of Oracle Expertise and Partnership

Flexera has been helping organizations optimize their Oracle investments for the past 10+ years, with a commitment to continued investment in future Oracle capabilities and verifications for its platforms.

Over the past six months, Flexera products have added new capabilities and enhancements such as:

Enhanced features for Oracle Golden Gate and Oracle Coherence : Flexera One now has specialized inventory and processing that helps with more accurate license positions.

: Flexera One now has specialized inventory and processing that helps with more accurate license positions. Enhanced the Oracle Java Worksheet : Flexera One offers further support for Oracle Java, providing organizations the ability to better sort through trustworthy insights following license changes to Java in January 2023.

: Flexera One offers further support for Oracle Java, providing organizations the ability to better sort through trustworthy insights following license changes to Java in January 2023. Deeper Oracle-related capabilities: SAM on Snow Atlas now provides enterprise scalability (processing larger amounts of Oracle-related inventoried data), improved user experience around selection and deselection, additional export data functionality and additional logging information as a part of Oracle services.



With the Flexera technology portfolio, customers have saved millions of dollars and effectively optimized their Oracle investments – with one reportedly saving up to $34 million in cost avoidance.

To learn more about maximizing your Oracle investments, be sure to visit: https://www.flexera.com/flexera-one/solutions/vendor/oracle or https://www.snowsoftware.com/solutions/oracle-license-management/

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

About Flexera

Flexera helps organizations understand and maximize the value of their technology, saving billions of dollars in wasted spend. Powered by the Flexera Technology Intelligence Platform, our award-winning hybrid IT asset management and FinOps solutions provide comprehensive visibility and actionable insights on an organization’s entire IT ecosystem. This intelligence enables IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to address skyrocketing costs, optimize spend, mitigate risk, and identifies opportunities to create positive business outcomes. More than 50,000 global organizations rely on Flexera and its Technopedia reference library, the largest repository of technology asset data. Learn more at flexera.com.

For more information, contact: publicrelations@flexera.com