Meritage Homes Named ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year For 11th Year & Honored for Highest Homebuyer Ratings in 21st Annual Avid Awards

The homebuilder was also recognized for its philanthropic efforts and commitment to sustainability

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., is pleased to share recent national accolades recognizing its commitment to energy efficiency, customer service excellence, and philanthropic efforts.



ENERGY STAR® PARTNER of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

Meritage has been named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) 11 times for its continued leadership in the energy-efficient homebuilding industry. The Company has completed over 126,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes since committing to build 100% energy-efficient homes in 2009.

Meritage also received the EPA’s ENERGY STAR Market Leader Award for outstanding leadership in promoting greater energy efficiency while working to reduce energy bills.

21st Annual Avid Awards for Top Rated Customer Experience

Thirteen Meritage divisions were recognized in 2024 by Avid Awards, a program regarded as a trusted standard of customer service performance in the homebuilding industry. Scoring among the top 25% in customer ratings nationwide and receiving the Benchmark Award were Meritage divisions in Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Greenville, Houston, Nashville, Northern California, Phoenix, Raleigh, San Antonio, and Tucson. The Southern California division won the Avid Cup Award – Production for the third consecutive year. The Avid Cup is the program’s top honor, with only one builder in North America receiving the award for the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the production category.

President's Volunteer Service Award

Meritage recently received the President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA), a prestigious honor earned through its multi-year partnership with No Child Hungry. The award was presented to Meritage CEO Phillippe Lord by the president of No Child Hungry, William Lowry, in recognition of the Company’s more than 1,300 volunteer hours contributed and nearly 260,000 meal kits packed over the past two years. The PVSA honors those whose service positively impacts communities across the nation, while inspiring others to do the same. Through this program, certifying organizations like No Child Hungry can recognize their most exceptional volunteers, and Meritage is the first they chose to receive this honor.

Additional Award Wins for Meritage Homes

Newsweek recognized Meritage as one of America’s Greenest Companies for 2024, the publication’s inaugural list of top U.S.-based companies for environmental sustainability. USA Today also featured the Company on its 2024 list of America’s Climate Leaders.

Meritage was also included on the Forbes list of 2024 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies based on sales and earnings growth, return on equity and total stock return for the last five years.

Lastly, the Company was highlighted on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Companies to Work For in the ‘Best in Construction’ and ‘Best Companies in the West’ categories.

“We’re honored to once again be recognized by the EPA and Avid for our long-standing focus on sustainable construction and our commitment to customer service. We are also proud to earn the President’s Volunteer Service Award which acknowledges our team’s Start with Heart core value, and to join other best-regarded companies who are enhancing responsible corporate stewardship,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage has delivered over 180,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence and Residential New Construction Market Leader Awards, as well as a three-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.