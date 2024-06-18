Gradle Inc.’s Develocity Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Google Cloud customers can now directly access Gradle’s developer productivity platform to boost developer experience

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gradle Inc . today announced the availability of Develocity on Google Cloud Marketplace. Develocity is Gradle’s award-winning software platform for improving developer productivity and happiness. Now, Google Cloud customers can seamlessly procure, activate, and manage Develocity through cloud-native deployment on Google Cloud to drive measurable business outcomes like faster software delivery, better quality software, and lower development costs.



Develocity speeds up builds and tests by leveraging performance acceleration technologies. In addition, its failure analytics make troubleshooting more efficient and toolchains more reliable by instrumenting the build process to provide unparalleled toolchain observability. With the availability of Develocity on Google Cloud Marketplace, software development teams can more easily access data and insights to give developers ​​back at least one hour per day in lost productivity.

“Bringing Develocity to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the Develocity platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Develocity can now scale to support more companies on their journey of optimizing toolchains and improving their developer productivity.”

"At Gradle, it’s our mission to transform the way organizations approach software engineering by offering tools and strategies that foster developer productivity and joy,” said Hans Dockter, CEO of Gradle Inc. “Making Develocity available on Google Cloud Marketplace allows us to expand our reach and help even more organizations enhance their developer experience.”

Gradle Inc. has a long-standing relationship with Google, dating back nearly a decade to when Android Studio began to utilize the Gradle build toolkit. Gradle Inc. is a returning participant to Google’s Summer of Code 2024, an online program focused on bringing new contributors into open source software development. More recently, Gradle Inc became the first new member of the Kotlin Foundation, including a Gradle team member in their Education Committee to help accelerate the development of the Kotlin ecosystem and promote the use of Kotlin as a tool for education and industry.

Click here to access Develocity via Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Gradle

Gradle Inc. is the company behind the popular open-source Gradle Build Tool, which is downloaded 50 million times a month, and the provider of Develocity, the leading software platform for improving developer productivity and happiness. Gradle is also pioneering the emerging practice of Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE). Elite development teams from companies like Netflix, LinkedIn, ASML, Airbnb, Microsoft, Nasdaq, SAP, and others, practice DPE to deliver quality software more rapidly at scale. They achieve this by leveraging Develocity’s innovative build and test performance acceleration technologies and analytics to proactively improve the reliability of the developer toolchain and make failure troubleshooting more efficient.

