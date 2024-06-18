SideBar Welcomes CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig
SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Elie Honig, CNN Senior Legal Analyst and author of Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It.
"MONTEREY/SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideBar podcast on The Legal Talk Network welcomes Elie Honig, CNN Senior Legal Analyst and author of Untouchable: How Powerful People Get Away with It. As a former federal and state prosecutor, Honig served as a CNN Senior Legal Analyst throughout the first criminal trial and conviction of a former US President.
— Author and Attorney Elie Honig
In welcoming Honig to SideBar, cohost Jackie Gardina pointed out, “There are too many examples of rich and powerful people not being held accountable for their criminal conduct. How is it that a country which prides itself on its adherence to the idea that ‘no man is above the law’ can have such disparate outcomes? Elie challenges whether the rule of law is under attack when powerful people square off against judges and juries.”
Before serving as a CNN Legal Analyst, Honig previously worked 14 years as a federal and state prosecutor. He spent eight years with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), where he served as co-chief of the Organized Crime Unit, and then five and a half years at the New Jersey attorney general’s office. Honig is currently special counsel with the law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP and provides commentary and analysis for CNN related to criminal justice, national security and other legal issues.
Said cohost Mitch Winick, “Although the benefits of being rich and powerful are not new, the legal aspects of this phenomenon are currently playing out in a very public way on TV and in the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. We are thrilled to have Elie join us on SideBar with his expertise as an attorney, author, former federal prosecutor, and media legal analyst to discuss these issues.”
Elie earned his law degree from Harvard Law School and his bachelor's degree from Rutgers University. He serves as Executive Director of the Rutgers Institute for Secure Communities at Rutgers University. Launched in 2018, the institute develops data-driven analytics for law enforcement; works with at-risk populations in Europe and the U.S. to pilot community policing; and educates undergraduate students in a new course of study that combines intelligence, cybersecurity, ethics, and criminal justice.
To listen to Elie Honig’s SideBar episode with law deans Jackie Gardina and Mitch Winick, hear previous episodes, read our blog, learn about future guests, and to contact the co-hosts with ideas, comments, or questions, go to www.sidebarmedia.org.
