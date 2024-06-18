Neonatal Ventilator Market Insights: Growth Drivers and Opportunities by 2032 | CAGR 6.7%

Neonatal Ventilator Market Study

Global Neonatal Ventilator market is projected to reach $555.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published the "Neonatal Ventilator Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This latest research study offers a comprehensive evaluation of market risks, identifies opportunities, and provides strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period 2023-2032. The market study is segmented by key regions, which play a pivotal role in accelerating marketization. The report presents valuable insights into market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment landscape of the Global Neonatal Ventilator Market. Among the prominent companies featured in the study are Vyaire Medical, Carl Reiner, Draegerwerk, Fritz Stephan, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Inspiration Healthcare (SLE), Medtronic, and Smiths Group.



Neonatal Ventilator Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Preterm Births: The increasing incidence of preterm births worldwide has led to a higher number of premature infants requiring respiratory support. Neonatal ventilators play a critical role in providing life-sustaining respiratory assistance to these vulnerable infants, driving market growth.

Advancements in Neonatal Ventilation Technology: Continuous advancements in neonatal ventilation technology have led to the development of more advanced and sophisticated ventilators. These devices offer better respiratory support, enhanced monitoring capabilities, and improved patient outcomes, fostering market growth.

Increasing Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Admissions: The rising number of NICU admissions due to various medical conditions, respiratory distress syndrome, and other complications in newborns has increased the demand for neonatal ventilators.

Growing Awareness about Neonatal Care: Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and parents about the importance of neonatal care and the significance of respiratory support in premature infants has contributed to the higher adoption of neonatal ventilators.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: The global increase in healthcare expenditure has resulted in improved neonatal care facilities and access to advanced medical equipment, including neonatal ventilators.

Technological Integration with Monitoring Systems: The integration of neonatal ventilators with advanced monitoring systems allows for real-time assessment and precise adjustment of ventilation parameters, improving patient care and driving market growth.



The segments and sub-section of Neonatal Ventilator market is shown below:

By Type: Invasive and Non-invasive

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics

Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Vyaire Medical, Carl Reiner, Draegerwerk, Fritz Stephan, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Inspiration Healthcare (SLE), Medtronic, Smiths Group.



Important years considered in the Neonatal Ventilator study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Neonatal Ventilator Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



