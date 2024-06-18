AppFolio Expands AI Market Leadership with New Realm-X Capabilities, Transforming Operational Performance for Property Managers

Additional platform innovations include student and affordable housing enhancements, alongside expansion of AppFolio’s Stack™ marketplace and re-imagined resident experience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF), the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced a series of innovations to advance its product vision of creating a world where choosing, investing in, owning, living in, and managing communities feels magical and effortless. The company announced new capabilities in AppFolio Realm-X , its embedded generative AI that provides intelligent, real-time assistance by combining the latest foundation models with industry-specific context. Additional innovations include enhancements to AppFolio’s student housing and affordable housing solutions and new AppFolio Stack™ marketplace partners.



Game-Changing Productivity Through AI

Starting today, every AppFolio user can access Realm-X Assistant and Realm-X Messages. The first of their kind in the industry, these solutions give property managers and their teams a new way to experience AppFolio while achieving significant productivity gains, all within AppFolio’s one powerful platform.

Realm-X Assistant is a co-pilot experience, accessible everywhere in AppFolio to get work done faster and easier. With a single prompt, Realm-X Assistant can generate reports, initiate individual and bulk tasks, and automate time-consuming tasks for managing vendors, residents, properties, and owners.



is a co-pilot experience, accessible everywhere in AppFolio to get work done faster and easier. With a single prompt, Realm-X Assistant can generate reports, initiate individual and bulk tasks, and automate time-consuming tasks for managing vendors, residents, properties, and owners. Realm-X Messages is a reimagined inbox that helps property managers sort through, act on, and respond to routine resident communications. Realm-X Messages uses a message’s context to guide users towards appropriate steps, and provide quick, clear, and relevant replies with personalized details.



“AppFolio Realm-X has completely shifted how we manage our properties,” said Simon Wong, CEO of Hogan & Vest, Inc. “With its intuitive interface and powerful capabilities, we've seen significant improvements in efficiency and productivity across our portfolio. Tasks that used to take hours can now be completed in minutes, allowing us to focus more on providing exceptional service to our residents.”

AppFolio also announced it is piloting Realm-X Flows, a workflow automation engine that helps users standardize their processes through workflows defined by users and automated with AI. Realm-X Flows can be taught to complete tasks, such as rental applications, rent collection and lease renewals, tailored to each customer’s specific business needs. This boosts productivity and allows teams to stay in control with visibility into each workflow step from inception to completion.

“With Realm-X, every team member is equipped with their own personal co-pilot — an additional pair of ‘hands’ to assist in managing the perpetual to-do list synonymous with property management,” said Will Moxley, Senior Vice President of Product at AppFolio. “Our early customers recognize Realm-X as a strategic advantage that streamlines their daily operations, freeing up time to reimagine how they want to run things in the future. And right now, it’s allowing them to sustain their growth while improving the productivity of every team member.”

New Innovations for Large Property Management Operations

A recent NMHC report found it is common for multifamily operators to utilize 10-20 different solution providers throughout the customer journey, resulting in complexity, integration challenges, and inconsistencies in the customer and employee experience. AppFolio continues to innovate rapidly to meet and exceed the expectations of large operators and their complex portfolios.

Student Housing: For customers with student housing in their portfolios, AppFolio has introduced Flexible Leasing, offering property managers flexibility to lease units to either groups or individuals, as well as mix the two lease types within the same unit, and Pre-Leasing Metrics, providing a comprehensive, real-time view of leasing performance.



For customers with student housing in their portfolios, AppFolio has introduced Flexible Leasing, offering property managers flexibility to lease units to either groups or individuals, as well as mix the two lease types within the same unit, and Pre-Leasing Metrics, providing a comprehensive, real-time view of leasing performance. Affordable Housing: For customers managing affordable housing properties or units within their portfolios, AppFolio has introduced enhanced Tenant Income Certification (TIC) support, which improves LIHTC solutions in AppFolio with fully populating, accurate TIC forms, and new HUD features to recover costs.



For customers managing affordable housing properties or units within their portfolios, AppFolio has introduced enhanced Tenant Income Certification (TIC) support, which improves LIHTC solutions in AppFolio with fully populating, accurate TIC forms, and new HUD features to recover costs. AppFolio Stack™ Marketplace : AppFolio continues to rapidly scale its AppFolio Stack™ Marketplace, now featuring over 50 App and Solution Partners to help AppFolio customers run their entire business from a centralized hub. The latest AppFolio Stack™ App Partners include Aldous and Associates , Axela , Hunter Warfield , Livly , and Pay Ready . New AppFolio Stack™ Solution Partners are KSC Group , One11 Advisors , and REdirect .



AppFolio continues to rapidly scale its AppFolio Stack™ Marketplace, now featuring over 50 App and Solution Partners to help AppFolio customers run their entire business from a centralized hub. The latest AppFolio Stack™ App Partners include , , , , and . New AppFolio Stack™ Solution Partners are , , and . Resident Experience: AppFolio is transforming the way property managers and residents engage throughout the rental journey – from application to renewal and every stage in between – in a single app on the AppFolio platform. An intuitive application and digital onboarding process will ease the move-in process. Leveraging Realm-X Messages, the new resident experience will facilitate quicker responses and improved interactions. These innovations are designed to help property managers improve resident convenience, leading to higher retention rates.



To learn more about AppFolio’s latest innovations and to schedule a demo, visit the website or stop by the AppFolio booth (#1624) at NAA Apartmentalize in Philadelphia, PA from June 19-21, 2024.

About AppFolio

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit appfolio.com.

For more information, please contact:

Mission North for AppFolio

appfolio@missionnorth.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/496be6a4-28b4-42e9-aa1b-f8e0fdf27be5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e29f1b50-c8d8-42cf-97d1-50f1fffc4de4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd177c48-f4df-4f9d-b5cf-47fc82b2786e