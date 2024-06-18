Automotive Digital Mapping Market Set for Rapid Expansion, Expected to Reach $17.06 Billion by 2028

Automotive Digital Mapping Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive digital mapping market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $7.85 billion in 2023 to $9.14 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. This growth can be attributed to early developments in digital mapping technology, the expansion of the automotive industry, and increasing consumer demand for navigation and location-based services. The commercial vehicle market has also played a significant role in driving market growth, alongside the adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Anticipated Growth Drivers

Looking ahead, the automotive digital mapping market is poised for continued expansion, projected to reach $17.06 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 16.9%. Factors driving this growth include the proliferation of smart city initiatives, heightened demand for real-time traffic information, and the rapid rise of electric vehicles. Additionally, increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability and growth in the delivery and logistics sector are expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Apple Inc., Google LLC, and HERE Technologies are focusing on innovative solutions to enhance mapping accuracy and efficiency. For instance, HERE Technologies introduced UniMap, an advanced mapping technology platform designed to automate map data processing and creation, ensuring unmatched levels of map freshness and quality.

Innovations like UniMap exemplify the industry's trend towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into mapping technologies, alongside the incorporation of augmented reality (AR) for enhanced user experiences.

Segments

• Component: Solutions, Services

• Mapping Type: 2D Maps, 3D Maps, Satellite Imagery

• Application: Autonomous Cars, Logistics Control Systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America dominated the automotive digital mapping market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high adoption rates of connected vehicles. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region, propelled by increasing investments in infrastructure and automotive technology.

Understanding Automotive Digital Mapping

Automotive digital mapping involves creating and delivering detailed digital maps tailored for automotive navigation systems. These maps provide accurate geographic information crucial for autonomous cars, logistics control systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. The market encompasses solutions and services that cater to various mapping types, including 2D maps, 3D maps, and satellite imagery, enhancing navigation capabilities across diverse applications.

Automotive Digital Mapping Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automotive Digital Mapping Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive digital mapping market size, automotive digital mapping market drivers and trends, automotive digital mapping market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automotive digital mapping market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

