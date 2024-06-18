Barfresh Strengthens Executive Team with New Industry Leading Vice President of Sales

Tony Grossi Brings Over 25 Years of Vice President and Director-Level Experience in Beverage and Food Service Sales



Strategic Leadership Hire Follows Recent Addition of Vice President of Supply Chain & Co-Manufacturing, Fortifying Executive Team for Significant Sales Uplift Expected in Fiscal Year 2024 and Beyond

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced the appointment of Tony Grossi as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Tony will leverage his successful experience by spearheading Barfresh’s sales efforts, overseeing all sales efforts including the Companies expanding sales network.

Tony Grossi comes to Barfresh with over 25 years of vice president and director-level experience in successful food and beverage sales, including schools/education and restaurants/QSR service distributors. Mr. Grossi brings extensive experience of successfully building and leading high-performing sales teams, achieving ambitious goals and KPIs, while providing coaching, support and resources to drive team achievement. Mr. Grossi has held executive roles at Performance Foodservice Group, SK Food Group Inc., and most notably BakeMark. As Vice President of Sales and Merchandising at BakeMark, Mr. Grossi led global sales and marketing initiatives, managing all Sales and Marketing efforts across 38 branches in North America. During his four-year tenure, Mr. Grossi rapidly expanded the client base, significantly increased revenue and produced record EBITDA numbers during his tenure at BakeMark.

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Tony brings over 25 years of invaluable sales leadership experience to Barfresh. We are thrilled to welcome such an accomplished professional to spearhead our sales efforts during this pivotal growth phase. Under Tony’s direction, our sales network is primed to drive accelerated growth and revenue performance in fiscal year 2024 and beyond.”

Mr. Grossi commented, “It’s an honor to join Barfresh and lead their exceptional sales network in driving our next phase of growth. With the Company’s strong product portfolio, expanded sales network, increasing capacity capabilities and strengthened executive team, I’m confident we will capitalize on new opportunities to achieve significant revenue gains in the years ahead.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com .

