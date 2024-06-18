Banzai Releases Record-Setting Mid-Year Customer Satisfaction Results

Exceptional Scores and Prestigious Awards Highlight Banzai's Commitment to Customer Excellence

SEATTLE, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc . (NASDAQ: BNZI) (“Banzai” or the “Company”), a leading marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, proudly announces its record-setting mid-year customer satisfaction results for 2024.



Demonstrating unwavering commitment to excellence, for the year to date 2024, Banzai has achieved an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 53 and an exceptional Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score of 96.1%. These remarkable metrics underscore Banzai's dedication to exceeding customer expectations consistently.

An NPS of 53 places Banzai in the 'excellent' category, reflecting the high likelihood of customers to recommend Banzai's solutions to others. The CSAT score of 96.1% signifies top-tier performance, indicating that Banzai's customers are overwhelmingly satisfied with their experiences.

In addition to these achievements, Banzai is honored to have received the prestigious CMSWire IMPACT Gold award in the Customer Journey Innovation category. This accolade recognizes outstanding contributions to enhancing customer experiences and digital marketing. Banzai's innovative approach has significantly optimized customer journeys and increased net revenue retention.

Furthermore, Banzai won the 2024 SaaS APPEALIE awards in the SaaS Customer Success category, a testament to its cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service. The SaaS APPEALIE awards celebrate the most forward-thinking and customer-centric software-as-a-service providers.

"Banzai's record-setting customer satisfaction results are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing unparalleled customer experiences," said Rachel Stanley, VP of Customer Experience of Banzai. "Winning the CMSWire IMPACT Gold award and the SaaS APPEALIE awards are proud achievements that highlight our commitment to innovation and excellence in everything we do."

Banzai's continuous pursuit of customer experience excellence is a cornerstone of its success. As the company moves forward, it remains dedicated to delivering top-notch customer support, as well as products, that empower businesses to engage and connect with their audiences effectively.

About Banzai

Banzai is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others. Learn more at www.banzai.io . For investors, please visit https://ir.banzai.io/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “propose,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar variations and expressions. Forward-looking statements are those that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding Banzai International, Inc.’s (the “Company’s”): future financial, business and operating performance and goals; annualized recurring revenue and customer retention; ongoing, future or ability to maintain or improve its financial position, cash flows, and liquidity and its expected financial needs; potential financing and ability to obtain financing; acquisition strategy and proposed acquisitions and, if completed, their potential success and financial contributions; strategy and strategic goals, including being able to capitalize on opportunities; expectations relating to the Company’s industry, outlook and market trends; total addressable market and serviceable addressable market and related projections; plans, strategies and expectations for retaining existing or acquiring new customers, increasing revenue and executing growth initiatives; and product areas of focus and additional products that may be sold in the future. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the markets in which the Company operates, customer demand, the financial markets, economic, business and regulatory and other factors, such as the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy. More detailed information about risk factors can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

