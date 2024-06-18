Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum Agenda Announced for June 20th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum to be held on June 20th, 2024. This event is co-sponsored by Zack’s Small Cap Research.



Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/4bUev19

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We’re looking forward to hosting another insightful and informative Life Sciences Investor Forum this week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Many thanks to Zacks Small-Cap Research for sponsoring this event again this year.”

June 20th



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com