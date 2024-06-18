Elicio Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio Therapeutics” or “Elicio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on June 17, 2024, the Company granted an aggregate of 5,400 inducement stock options to two new employees, as an inducement material to each individual entering into employment with Elicio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement stock options were approved by the Compensation Committee of Elicio’s Board of Directors and granted under the Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Inducement Incentive Award Plan.



Each grant provides for the purchase of shares of Elicio common stock at a price of $7.98 per share, the closing price per share of Elicio common stock as reported by Nasdaq on June 17, 2024, the date of the grant.

The grants vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of each employee’s respective start date, and the remainder vesting ratably at the end of each subsequent month thereafter, subject to such employee’s continued service relationship with Elicio through the applicable vesting dates.

About ELI-002

Our lead product candidate, ELI-002, is a structurally novel investigational Amphiphile (“AMP”) cancer vaccine that targets cancers that are driven by mutations in the mKRAS-gene—a prevalent driver of many human cancers. ELI-002 is comprised of two powerful components that are built with our AMP technology consisting of AMP-modified mutant KRAS peptide antigens and an AMP-modified CpG adjuvant that is available as an off-the-shelf subcutaneous administration.

ELI-002 2P (2 peptide formulation) is currently being studied in an ongoing Phase 1 (AMPLIFY-201) trial in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors, following surgery and chemotherapy (NCT04853017). ELI-002 7P (7 peptide formulation) is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 (AMPLIFY-7P) trial in patients with mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer (NCT05726864). The ELI-002 7P formulation is designed to provide immune response coverage against seven of the most common KRAS mutations present in 25% of all solid tumors, thereby increasing the potential patient population for ELI-002.

About Elicio Therapeutics

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel lymph node-targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of some of the most aggressive cancers. By combining expertise in immunology and immunotherapy, Elicio is harnessing the natural power of the immune system with the AMP technology, which allows for therapeutic payloads to be delivered directly to the lymph nodes, with the goal of enhancing the immune system’s cancer-fighting capabilities. By targeting cancer immunotherapies to the core of the immune response, AMP aims to optimize the lymph nodes’ natural ability to educate, activate and amplify cancer-specific T cells, which are essential for recognizing and eliminating tumor cells. Engineered to synchronize immunity in these highly potent sites, AMP is built to enhance the magnitude, potency, quality and durability of the immune response to drive antitumor activity. The Company’s R&D pipeline includes off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines ELI-002, (targeting mKRAS-driven cancers) as well as ELI-007 and ELI-008 (targeting BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively). For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding Elicio’s planned clinical programs, including planned clinical trials, the potential of Elicio’s product candidates, and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Elicio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Elicio’s plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks are more fully discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, as amended on April 29, 2024, under the heading “Risk Factors”, and any subsequent reports and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Elicio as of the date of this release. Elicio does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except to the extent required by law.

