Hanford Mission Integration Solutions Hosting Ongoing Online Auction Series on GovDeals

Equipment auctions starting as low as $5 support Hanford Site clean-up efforts

RICHLAND, Wash., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS) is conducting a series of online equipment auctions through GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies to sell surplus assets.



The surplus items being offered have been part of Hanford Site operations. The Hanford Site adjacent to Richland, Wash., was used from WWII through the Cold War to produce nearly two-thirds of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program. With a workforce of approximately 13,000, about $3 billion a year is spent on environmental cleanup of radioactive and hazardous chemical waste and contamination at the 580-square-mile site.

Auctions include a variety of items such as desktop computers, laptops, tools, industrial equipment, material handling, heavy equipment, furniture and more; some items starting as low as five dollars. With the volume of surplus available, HMIS intends to conduct online auctions into the foreseeable future.

To bid on this property or any other assets on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registrations can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

Contact: Angela Jones, GovDeals (334) 301-7823 ajones@govdeals.com