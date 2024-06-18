Airship AI Announces Six-Figure Contract Award with Fortune 100 Transportation & E-Commerce Company for Acropolis Enterprise Video and Data Management Platform Expansion

Expansion of Existing Deployment Supporting Operational and Physical Security Requirements for Global Operations

REDMOND, Wash., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) (“Airship AI” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, has been awarded a large five (5) year system expansion contract for a Fortune 100 company leveraging the Company’s Acropolis Enterprise Video and Data Management platform supporting operational and physical security requirements.



“This award represents a significant upgrade to an existing deployment of our Acropolis eco-system, used by the customer to federate and manage global logistical operations from a single security operations center,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “The capabilities being deployed as part of this expansion will better enable the customer to leverage Airship’s platform to enhance physical security on a global scale and to further improve operational efficiency and effectiveness at major sites through our integrations of edge data sensors used in their day-to-day operations.”

Airship AI’s Acropolis backend enterprise management system enables customers to manage devices and sensors across their entire digital eco-system, via hardware deployed on-premises or in the cloud, while utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the edge and or the backend to optimize operational efficiency and improve real-time decision-making capabilities. Combining the sensor-agnostic nature of our Acropolis platform with our edge-based AI platform Outpost AI customers can efficiently add “smarts” to existing edge sensors, avoiding costly and operationally disruptive rip and replace requirements.

“As the customer is a Fortune 100 Top Innovative Company as well, we’re excited to support its vision and strategy to remain at the forefront of using technology to safeguard employees and assets as well as improve operational efficiency,” added Mr. Allen. “With this effort, which includes five (5) years of health monitoring, technical and engineering support, and software maintenance, we are poised to expand and strengthen this partnership through the continued deployment of new and innovative AI driven capabilities.”

To experience how Airship AI and its suite of enterprise video and data management solutions can help your organization solve your complex video and data management challenges please email your request to info@airship.ai.

About Airship AI Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S. owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Airship AI is an AI-driven video, sensor and data management surveillance platform that improves public safety and operational efficiency for public sector and commercial customers by providing predictive analysis of events before they occur and meaningful intelligence to decision makers. Airship AI’s product suite includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and Command family of visualization tools.

For more information, visit https://airship.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding estimates and forecasts of financial, performance and operational metrics and projections of market opportunity; (2) changes in the market for Airship AI’s services and technology, expansion plans and opportunities; (3) the projected technological developments of Airship AI; and (4) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Airship AI’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and the other documents that the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

