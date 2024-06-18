Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,488 in the last 365 days.

Government Communication on collection of media accreditation for 2024 Presidential Inauguration

Collection of media accreditation for the 2024 Presidential Inauguration 

Members of the media who have applied for accreditation to cover the 2024 Presidential Inauguration are advised to collect accreditation as per the details below:

Venue: The Innovation Hub Management Company. 1, Mark Shuttleworth Street, Pretoria 
Location: https://g.co/kgs/da6AC7u

Day one: 17 June 2024, 15h00 to 18h00
Day two: 18 June 2024, 08h00 to 18h00

The Inauguration is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Members of the media are advised that a positive form of identification will be required when collecting accreditation.  This may be in the form of an ID/Passport as well as a Press Card or letter confirming assignment. 

Enquiries: Mr William Baloyi on 083 390 7147 or Tshegofatso Modubu on 083 276 0786

You just read:

Government Communication on collection of media accreditation for 2024 Presidential Inauguration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more