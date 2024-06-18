TRIUMPH UNVEILS BONNEVILLE T120 ELVIS PRESLEY LIMITED EDITION

Exclusive numbered limited edition, only 925 available worldwide

Atlanta, Georgia, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating Elvis and the fascinating tale of his ‘Memphis Mafia’ Bonnevilles, Triumph Motorcycles has revealed a stunning T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition.

Combining authentic style, performance, and modern capability, with a beautifully detailed design scheme, this distinctive T120 takes styling cues from Elvis’ most iconic ’68 ‘Comeback Special’ performance.

Unmistakable ELVIS gold lettering, representing set lights, together with Elvis Presley’s signature, feature prominently on the tank and side panels, while die-hard fans will find fascinating Elvis details on the bike, including a discreet ‘Taking Care of Business in a Flash’ emblem. This was a personal mantra that captured his work ethic and the design featured on the necklace presented to each of his Memphis Mafia.

The rich Carnival Red color scheme was inspired by the J Daar custom Bonneville created to raise money for the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation in 2023. And just like the Bonneville T120 TT which featured in Comedy Western ‘Stay Away Joe’ and the Bonnevilles which were gifted to the Memphis Mafia in 1965, the modern T120 retains the iconic Bonneville DNA, timeless silhouette and distinctive sculpted tank that so impressed Elvis.

Bonneville tank stripes in Aluminum Silver beautifully complement the striped fenders, accentuated by hand-painted gold line detailing. A deep, high-quality chrome finish has been applied to carefully selected parts, including the sweeping twin skin exhaust with classic peashooter silencers, adding lustrous detail to this iconic model.

This special collaboration offers motorcycle and music fans an unprecedented opportunity to own their own piece of the Elvis and Triumph legend. Limited to 925 worldwide, the bikes feature a special numbered handlebar clamp with laser etched Elvis Presley signature, and each one will be presented along with a Sony gold disc, in an exclusive Elvis Presley and Triumph Motorcycles record sleeve, encasing a bespoke certificate of authenticity, signed by Triumph’s CEO Nick Bloor and Jamie Salter, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ABG, Elvis Presley Enterprises.

“It’s been incredible to see the customer reaction to the custom Bonneville that raised so much for charity earlier this year, and our search for the Memphis Mafia Bonnevilles, which has unearthed wonderful glimpses into the past,” said Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud. “With so much interest in the story so far, we’re confident our passionate customers will be thrilled at the chance to own this magnificent tribute to the biggest-selling solo artist in history when it arrives in dealerships.”

MEMPHIS MAFIA BONNEVILLES

Elvis' introduction to Triumph Motorcycles was in 1965 while taking a break from filming and spending time with his closest friends, known as the 'Memphis Mafia', at his Bel Air home. Friend Jerry Schilling had ordered a new Triumph T120 Bonneville and Elvis took it for a ride around the neighborhood. Elvis was impressed, and when he returned, he told his transportation manager, Alan Fortis, to "order one for all the guys, but...it has to be tonight!" Motorcycle dealers Bill Robertson & Sons managed to deliver seven Triumphs that night – two more followed soon after - and Elvis and his friends rode together around Bel Air late into the evening, only stopping when neighbors called the police to complain.

Triumph is on the hunt to track down the Bonnevilles, with several leads already adding to the dossier of evidence. One customer came forward to share that she was once the proud owner of Jerry Schilling’s Bonneville, and still has a registration document to prove it! Sadly, the bike, now repainted pink, had been sold years ago, but with the bike’s VIN confirmed, the search continues. Customers with any information relating to these bikes are asked to email the details to elvistriumph@triumphmotorcycles.com.

The Memphis Mafia story inspired a one-of-a-kind ‘Elvis Presley’ Triumph Bonneville motorcycle and matching Gibson Les Paul Guitar which sold for $20,000 at the Amelia Island Auction held by Bonhams | Cars earlier this year. The auction was in aid of the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, who continue Elvis' legacy of generosity by supporting numerous charitable causes.

AUTHENTIC MODERN CLASSIC DESIGN

The Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition features beautiful twin dial instruments, with an analog speedometer, tachometer and integrated multi-function LCD screen that is striking, yet easy-to-read in all light conditions. Refined details such as the 3-bar classic tank badge and classic machined engine fins, are faithful to the iconic 1959 Bonneville.

TORQUE-RICH PERFORMANCE

Combining modern performance and efficiency with timeless character, the 1200cc parallel twin delivers a powerful, torque-rich performance, with the unmistakable sound of a British twin and charismatic 270° firing interval. Specifically tuned to deliver high torque from low down in the rev range all the way through the mid-range, the T120 is known for its exhilarating performance. The 1200 twin engine delivers 77.4 LB-FT of peak torque at a very low 3500 rpm and its power peaks 78.9 HP at 6,550 rpm. With its sensitively designed liquid cooling system, the engine exceeds EURO 5 requirements and offers excellent fuel economy.

CLASS LEADING HANDLING

Renowned for its agile, confidence-inspiring feel on the road, dedicated chassis, with relaxed riding position, the T120 has a dual seat that offers all-day comfort, with a low height of just 31 inches (790mm). The latest generation ABS with twin-piston Brembo floating front calipers and 12-inch (310mm) discs give superb feel and power for confident braking, while Triumph’s latest generation ABS and switchable traction control maximize safety and control.

TECHNOLOGY AS STANDARD

Packed with high-specification technology, the T120 features a ride-by-wire throttle, switchable traction control and single-button cruise control fitted as standard.

Making it even more user friendly, the rider can select between Rain and Road riding modes, which will tailor the behavior of the bike to the riding conditions. More modern touches include LED lights, an under-seat USB-A charging socket and immobilizer.

ON THE ROAD

The new T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition will be available starting at $15,495 USD & $17,495 CAD. Customers can reserve now with their local authorized Triumph dealer and find out more at the links below. Bikes will arrive in dealerships from September 2024.

USA: triumphmotorycles.com

Canada: triumph-motorcycles.ca

French Canadian: fr.triumph-motorcycles.ca

SPECIFICATION

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin Capacity 1200 cc Bore 97.6 mm Stroke 80 mm Compression 10.0:1 Maximum Power 80 PS / 78.9 bhp (58.8 kW) @ 6,550 rpm Maximum Torque 77.4 LB-FT (105 Nm) @ 3,500 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection Exhaust Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers Final Drive Chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, torque assist clutch Gearbox 6 speed



CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel twin cradle frame Swingarm Twin-sided fabrication Front Wheel Aluminum rimmed 32 spoke 18 x 2.75 inches Rear Wheel Aluminum rimmed 32 spoke 17 x 4.25 inches Front Tire 100/90-18 Rear Tire 150/70 R17 Front Suspension 41mm cartridge forks Rear Suspension Twin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment Front Brakes Twin 12 inch (310mm) discs, Brembo 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Rear Brakes Single 10 inch (255mm) disc, Nissin 2 piston floating caliper, ABS Instruments Twin dial analogue speedometer and tachometer with LCD multi-functional displays

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Width (Handlebars) 30.7 inches (780 mm) Height Without Mirrors 43.3 inches (1100 mm) Seat Height 31.1 inches (790 mm) Wheelbase 57 Inches (1450 mm) Rake 25.5 ° Trail 4.1 inches (105.2 mm) Wet weight 520 lbs (236 kg) Fuel Tank Capacity 3.83 gal (14.5 liters)

SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles/16,000 Km or 12 Months, whichever comes first CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption 60.1 mpg (4.7 l/100km) Emissions 107 g/km

EURO 5 CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC.





Fuel consumption and emissions figures are measured according to the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) under specific test conditions and provided for comparison purposes. Actual fuel economy may vary depending on factors such as riding style, accessory fitment, rider and pillion weight and tire pressures, as well as external environmental conditions.

– END –

Notes to Editors

ABOUT TRIUMPH

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 120 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2022. For more than three decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma, and performance.

A GLOBAL BRITISH SUCCESS STORY

With more than 84,985 motorcycles delivered in calendar year 2023, and more than 800 dealers across the world in 2024, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer.

Triumph currently employs around 3,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, North America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden (Scandinavia), Benelux, Brazil, China, and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.

A WORLD-CLASS RANGE

With a laser-sharp focus on what riders across the world are looking for, a passion to deliver the perfect ride for every customer, and attention to detail that delivers the highest quality motorcycles, Triumph offers a growing range of category-leading motorcycles spanning Modern Classics, Roadsters and Adventure bikes. From the accessible Speed 400cc TR series to the Rocket 3 with its powerful 2500cc engine, every model exemplifies Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance.

Delivering a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X launched in 2023 with a brand-new single engine platform (TR Series), representing incredible value for money and bringing Triumph to a whole new generation of riders.

The Modern Classics feature Triumph’s legendary Bonneville twin engine. Famously named to celebrate Triumph’s 1956 land speed record on the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA, the Bonneville was the original British superbike and a race-winner straight out of the crate, chosen by famous motorcyclists of the past for its handling, style, and character. Now, the Bonneville family has evolved, with rider-focused technology and cool custom style. The range includes the Bonneville Bobber, Speedmaster, Thruxton RS, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 and the iconic Bonneville T120 and T100.

The Roadsters start with the agile and popular Trident 660 and sporty Daytona 660 then the Street Triple 765, and finally the Speed Triple 1200 RS and RR.

For adventure riders, Triumph has a complete line-up of epic Tigers, starting with the Tiger Sport 660, moving up to the Tiger 850 Sport and Tiger 900 range, and finally to the Tiger 1200 range.

In 2023 Triumph officially claimed the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for ‘The greatest distance travelled on a motorcycle in 24 hours (individual)’. Riding a factory-specification Tiger 1200 GT Explorer on the High-Speed Ring at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, 5x Enduro World Champion and Triumph Global Ambassador Iván Cervantes travelled more than 4012km in a 24-hour period, beating the previous record of 3406km by a huge margin of more than 600km.

TRIUMPH RACING

Triumph has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track success in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.

Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Redefining the class, Triumph broke record after record in the inaugural year, including the first ever +300km/h Moto2™ top speed. Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback, and partnerships that Triumph have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, Triumph and Dorna, decided to extend the relationship in 2021 and again in 2023, signing a new contract for another five years of racing: 2025 – 2029.

Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, one of MX’s most experienced and successful team owners, fields two of Triumph’s all-new 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 MX2 class and will add an entry into the 450cc MXGP class in 2025. Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall field the all-new Triumph 250cc 4-stroke MX bikes in the 2024 Supermotocross World Championship, which is comprised of the Monster Energy Supercross World Championship, and the Pro Motocross Championship, with three season-ending Supermotocross rounds. For the 2025 season Triumph will additionally field its new 450cc bike in the Supermotocross World Championship.

Attachments

Eric Van De Steeg Triumph Motorcycles America 720.217.7488 Eric.VanDeSteeg@triumphmotorcycles.com