Reunion Gold Provides a Reminder Regarding Expiry of Warrants

LONGUEUIL, Québec, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV: RGD; OTCQX: RGDFF) (the “Company” or “Reunion Gold”) wishes to remind holders of outstanding common share purchase warrants issued on July 8, 2022 (the “Warrants”) that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. Vancouver time on Monday, July 8, 2024.



As of June 14, 2024, there were 41,338,257 Warrants outstanding. Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one (1) common share of Reunion Gold at an exercise price of C$0.39 per share.

Any Warrants not exercised prior to 4:00 p.m. Vancouver time on July 8, 2024 will expire and become void, and the holder will no longer be able to exercise such voided Warrants.

There are 40,102,987 Warrants governed under the terms of the Warrant Indenture dated as of July 8, 2022 (the “Indenture”) by and among Reunion Gold and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the “Warrant Agent”). To exercise Warrants, Warrant holders must follow the instructions specified under the Indenture and must send the required documentation, including duly completed exercise forms, to the Company and to the Warrant Agent by mail or physical delivery at Computershare Trust Company of Canada c/o General Manager, Corporate Trust at 3rd Floor, 510 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3B9. The remaining 1,235,270 Warrants are subject to the terms provided in the Broker Warrant certificates.

About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation (TSXV:RGD) (OTCQX:RGDFF) is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. The Company’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Oko West Project located in Guyana. In April 2024, the Company announced a proposed business combination with G Mining Ventures Corp. to create a leading intermediate gold producer in the Americas. The annual general and special meeting to approve the transaction (the “Reunion Gold Meeting”) will be held on July 9, 2024. For more information, see Reunion Gold’s press releases dated April 22, 2024 and June 13, 2024 and the joint management information circular and related materials in connection with the Reunion Gold Meeting, copies of which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com). The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD' and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol 'RGDFF'.

