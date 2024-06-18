IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Joe Onyero, CEO of Bebuzee Inc.

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell's latest podcast features Joe Onyero, Founder and CEO of Bebuzee Inc. (OTC: BBUZ), a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America's first superapp.

To begin the interview, Onyero introduced Bebuzee’s business model.

“Bebuzee is going to be launching the first superapp in the U.S. and Europe,” he said. “I'm sure a lot of people don't understand what I mean when I say superapp, so I’ll give an example. In Asia, they have a superapp called WeChat. It has a market cap of over $300 billion. The app has everything. Most social media users have video sharing apps, messaging apps and different sorts of apps on their phones. What a superapp does is give you one app that covers everything.”

“Instead of downloading 15-20 apps, you can have one superapp that does everything. It makes it easier. People are tired of jumping from one app to another. Bebuzee’s super app is going to do almost everything for you; it’s incredible. We’ve just finished it, and we’re preparing and getting all the infrastructure ready to launch globally.”

Onyero then discussed his background prior to founding Bebuzee.

“I have been in the social media industry for a very long time. In 2004, seven of my friends and I created a messaging service in Cambridge, U.K., but we didn’t launch it. After a couple of years, one of the big social media platforms in the U.S. launched something similar to what we created two years before. We were kicking ourselves. In 2012, I started putting ideas together, something that I see as the modern-day social networking platform. That was when Bebuzee was born… A superapp is very difficult to develop, but we never anticipated that it would take this long. That’s why we're so delighted that the superapp was completed at the end of 2023. That's a huge achievement.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Joe Onyero, Founder and CEO of Bebuzee Inc. , to learn more about the company’s recent milestones, as well as its operational goals for the balance of 2024 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Bebuzee Inc.

Bebuzee Inc. is a leading social media and digital entertainment platform dedicated to providing innovative and engaging experiences for its users. With a focus on community-driven content and seamless integration of diverse digital services, Bebuzee is at the forefront of the next generation of social media platforms.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Bebuzee.com

