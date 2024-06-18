Jessup University Welcomes New Faculty Dr. Eduardo Romo Whose New Study Solidifies Gut-Brain Link in Alzheimer’s Disease

Breakthrough study on connection between LBP and Alzheimer’s to continue with the establishment of a new dedicated laboratory

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , a private Christian University in Rocklin, California, is pleased to announce that Dr. Eduardo Romo has joined its faculty as a professor in its Biology Department. Alongside his appointment, the university also celebrates the publication of Dr. Romo’s groundbreaking research into the connection between gut health and Alzheimer’s Disease (AD). Recently published in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Neurology, Dr. Romo’s study Elevated lipopolysaccharide binding protein in Alzheimer’s disease patients with APOE3/E3 but not APOE3/E4 genotype , explores the connection between the health of our gut microbiome and the development of Alzheimer’s disease.



Dr. Romo conducted his research while completing his doctoral research in the Zivkovic Lab at UC Davis under the guidance of his mentor, Dr. Angela Zivkovic , where he decided to focus his research on the critical role of lipopolysaccharide binding protein (LBP) and the role this protein had on the progression of Alzheimer’s. Among his key findings was that patients with Alzheimer’s disease and the APOE3/E3 genotype exhibited higher levels of LBP compared to healthy controls, suggesting a strong correlation between elevated LBP and cognitive decline, particularly in individuals with a specific genetic predisposition.

“This research represents a significant advancement in our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease, suggesting that a leaky gut and the infiltration of toxic bacterial products into the bloodstream plays a significant role in the development and progression of AD – even in people who don't have a genetic predisposition to this devastating disease,” said Dr. Eduardo Romo. “It also highlights the potential benefits of dietary modifications in promoting gut health as a preventive measure and the identification of LBP as a biomarker which holds immense promise for future advancements in prevention and early detection, potentially paving the way for personalized treatment strategies based on individual genetic makeup.”

Dr. Romo plans to continue his research on LBP, examining its relationship to Alzheimer’s and the impact of specific dietary components on LBP levels through the establishment of a new laboratory in the Jessup University Biology Department. He is also currently spearheading a new study investigating the potential of a low-cost prebiotic supplement to significantly reduce LBP concentrations in individuals with elevated levels.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Romo to our faculty. His groundbreaking research on gut health and Alzheimer’s disease exemplifies the idea that scientific exploration and a religious faith need not be mutually exclusive but rather can co-exist and inform one another,” said Dr. George Stubblefield, D.C., IDE, ACSM Dean - School of Natural and Applied Sciences at Jessup University. “Dr. Romo’s work opens doors for exciting possibilities, suggesting that dietary interventions aimed at improving gut health could potentially reduce Alzheimer’s disease risk. This research not only holds immense scientific promise, but also aligns with our core mission of improving lives through a holistic approach that considers both the physical and spiritual well-being of all individuals.”

