Candel Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL ), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, today announced that Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, Candel’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Immune Cell Engager Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available by selecting Events and Presentations under the News & Events tab in the Investors section on candeltx.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the session date.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing off-the-shelf multimodal biological immunotherapies that elicit an individualized, systemic anti-tumor immune response to help patients fight cancer. Candel has established two clinical stage multimodal biological immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically, modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs, respectively.

CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform and is currently in ongoing clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (phase 2), borderline resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (phase 2), and localized, non-metastatic prostate cancer (phase 2 and phase 3). The Company recently announced encouraging overall survival data for CAN-2409 in both pancreatic cancer and NSCLC. CAN-2409 received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and NSCLC as well as Orphan Drug Designation in pancreatic cancer. Topline data are expected for both the phase 2b (active surveillance population) and the phase 3 (intermediate-to-high-risk prostate cancer) randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials in localized prostate cancer in Q4 2024.

CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform and is currently in an ongoing phase 1b clinical trial in recurrent high-grade glioma (rHGG). Clinical activity and biomarker data were published in Nature in October 2023. CAN-3110 received Fast Track Designation as well as Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for recurrent high-grade glioma. The Company expects sharing further clinical updates in the second half of 2024.

Finally, Candel’s enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform is a systematic, HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. During the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting, the Company presented encouraging data on the first immunotherapy candidate from this platform, Alpha 201-macro-1, which was designed to interfere with the CD47/SIRP1α pathway, in mouse models of breast cancer and lung cancer. During the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in April 2024, the Company presented preclinical data on its immunotherapy candidate for induction of tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS), being developed as a novel therapeutic strategy for solid tumors, its second candidate from the enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform.

For more information about Candel, visit: candeltx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding the timing and advancement of development programs, including expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company’s programs, the ability of the Company’s programs to extend patient survival; and expectations regarding the potential benefits conferred by the Company’s inclusion in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of development programs; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; expectations regarding the therapeutics benefit of the Company’s programs; that final data from the Company’s pre-clinical studies and completed clinical trials may differ materially from reported interim data from ongoing studies and trials; the Company’s ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; the Company’s ability to maintain its intellectual property; the implementation of the Company’s business model, including strategic plans for the Company’s business and product candidates, and other risks identified in the Company’s filings, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

Investor Contact:

Theodore Jenkins

VP, Investor Relations and Business Development

Candel Therapeutics, Inc.

tjenkins@candeltx.com

Media Contact:

Kyle Evans

ICR Westwicke

CandelPR@westwicke.com