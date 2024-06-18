Jess King Partners With Fabrik to Launch ‘On The Record’

Fabrik Technology Will Support New Site Focused on Wellness, Parenting and Music

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo is excited to announce a new partnership with Jess King, renowned Peloton instructor, dancer, and lifestyle influencer. This collaboration will see the launch of King’s new long-form website, “On the Record,” which will be powered by Fabrik, an innovative content management system.



“On the Record” will feature comprehensive content that explores the intersection of wellness, parenting, and music. Jess King will also conduct exclusive video interviews, offering her audience unique and engaging experiences. In addition, she will join Kargo’s Multicultural Content Amplifier Program (MCA), further expanding her reach and impact.

“I am thrilled to partner with Kargo to launch my new site, On The Record. The team has been huge supporters of my work and of diverse creators in general and they offer incredible technology and support for diverse creators. The combination of Fabrik’s unique content platform and the opportunity to participate in the MCA program made the partnership incredibly appealing. I am excited to create an incredible content experience for my audience and to work with advertisers in new ways,” said Jess King.

Kargo’s Fabrik will be hosting the site on its content management system and provide the ad tech infrastructure needed to enable advertiser activations. On the Record will benefit from the flexible publishing and advertising features of Fabrik, which is designed to deliver a lightning-fast, beautiful user experience. Fabrik is integrated directly with Kargo’s unique ad formats and programmatic technology, providing infinite creative advertising possibilities.

The MCA program is part of Kargo’s Diverse Mission to scale up audience and revenue growth for diverse owned and operated sites. This is done by reinvesting funds from premium brand activations to fund content creation and amplification. Kargo helps publishers increase their supply and connect to more advertisers, bringing in more revenue and giving them new tools to grow their business. As an advocate for LGBTQ+ and Latinx culture, King’s content attracts a diverse and loyal audience. Kargo will be supporting the site by reinvesting brand dollars in order to help Jess create authentic content and hire writers that speak to her core audience.

“Jess King brings talent and passion to everything that she does, and we are thrilled to work with her on the exciting launch of her new site On The Record. Fabrik is built with creators like Jess in mind, who are looking for a content management solution that gives them incredible creativity and flexibility as well as access to creative formats and ad technology. As a member of MCA, we also look forward to amplifying Jess’s voice and connecting Jess’s content and audiences to our advertiser partners in the near future,” said Michael Shaughnessy, COO at Kargo.

