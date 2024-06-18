Jeff Browe Appointed CEO of Bastion Agency, USA

Seasoned Marketing Professional Jeff Browe Brings his Years of Big Brand Experience to Bastion as the New CEO of the U.S. Market

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion, a global leader in research, marketing and communications, is excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Browe as the CEO of Bastion U.S. Browe is set to bring his expertise and innovative vision to Bastion to help harness the power of human-centered marketing across their strong and innovative full-service offerings.

Browe joins Bastion from his role as Managing Director at VML, where he executed overall business management and drove cutting-edge marketing solutions for clients. His dedication to excellence has been crucial in inspiring creativity while driving strategic operations, fostering growth for both the agency and its clients.

Throughout his career, he has collaborated with some of the world's most renowned brands, transforming marketing strategies to deliver significant business growth. Browe brings an extensive mobility background with experience working with over ten automotive brands, supporting the likes of Land Rover, Jaguar, Lincoln, Hyundai and Genesis. He’s led transformational efforts in the customer acquisition and loyalty space for Shell, Southwest Airlines and Disney, and has depth in wellness marketing, leading brand and activation efforts for Invisalign, UCI Health, SCAN and CareCredit.

In addition to his professional achievements, Browe serves on the Emmy Board of Governors for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), Pacific Southwest, further showcasing his dedication to excellence in the industry.

“We are excited to welcome Jeff Browe to Bastion,” said Jack Watts, Group CEO at Bastion. "Jeff is one of the most impressive Agency Executives I have ever met. His care for clients and breadth of expertise fit perfectly with our model to provide clients the agility and care of an Independent Agency with the scale and expertise of a multinational. We are confident that Jeff's leadership will put our clients, our people and our business in a position of strength here in the U.S.”

The appointment of Jeff Browe highlights Bastion's commitment to delivering exceptional and strategic guidance to its clients, solidifying its role as a reliable partner in navigating the ever-changing business environment.

“I'm excited to be joining Bastion Agency, we’re building from one of APAC’s largest independent agencies and doubling down here in the U.S. to create something special to help our clients drive transformational growth through the power of human-centric marketing,” said Browe. “Big agencies are consolidating and getting bigger, potentially a bit more distant. Bastion offers a nimble, multi-disciplined offering with a comprehensive Research and Insights consultancy at our core, to create a truly unique offering. This collaborative environment, along with Bastion's global reach, empowers us to deliver bespoke solutions with unmatched efficiency. In today's dynamic landscape, consumer expectations are constantly evolving, and Bastion's integrated approach allows us to stay ahead of the curve, helping businesses connect with their target audiences in powerful and meaningful ways.”

Jeff Browe's appointment as CEO of Bastion for North America is effective immediately. He will be overseeing the Bastion U.S. locations, which include Los Angeles and Orange County California, as well as the New York office, and will oversee all operations and strategic initiatives for the regions.

About Bastion Agency

Bastion is a leading global marketing and communications agency that empowers brands to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. With a focus on strategic thinking, innovative solutions, and measurable results, Bastion delivers impactful human-centric campaigns that drive engagement, growth, and brand success.

