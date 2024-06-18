Novo Nordisk announces presentation of data from key semaglutide clinical trials in diabetes, obesity and chronic kidney disease at the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association
- FLOW kidney outcomes trial data evaluating efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg in people with type 2 diabetes1
- SELECT cardiovascular outcomes trial data evaluating efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg in people with obesity and established cardiovascular disease, without diabetes2
-
STEP HFpEF trial programme data evaluating efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg in people with obesity-related heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), with and without diabetes3,4
Bagsværd, Denmark, 18 June 2024 – Novo Nordisk today announced the presentation of 34 abstracts highlighting the breadth of its portfolio at the upcoming 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The conference will be held in-person and virtually from 21–24 June 2024 in Orlando, US.
Additional data from three landmark trials with semaglutide will also be presented in dedicated scientific sessions. The trials assess additional potential benefits of semaglutide, including evaluation of kidney and cardiovascular endpoints in people with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease (FLOW, semaglutide 1.0 mg) and cardiovascular and glucose-related endpoints in people with obesity and CVD, with and without diabetes (SELECT and STEP HFpEF, semaglutide 2.4 mg).
“We recognise that cardiometabolic conditions like cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, obesity and type 2 diabetes are often interlinked and might occur in the same patient. We need to develop medicines that address multiple facets of the diseases,” said Stephen Gough, senior vice president and global chief medical officer at Novo Nordisk. “The broad data being presented this year at ADA reflect this goal. In particular, data from FLOW and SELECT look at ways to treat common comorbidities of diabetes and obesity, such as kidney disease and cardiovascular disease.”
All abstracts will be published on the website of the journal Diabetes®. Data from the scientific sessions will be made available after their presentation.
Summary of presentations
Scientific sessions
The following data will be presented in the dedicated scientific sessions as a part of the scientific agenda of the congress:
|The first dedicated kidney outcome trial with a GLP1-RA once-weekly semaglutide – FLOW trial results (scientific session; 24 June, 13:30–15:00 EST)
|SELECT trial – New looks at glycemia, inflammation, and heart failure (scientific session; 22 June, 08:00–09:00 EST)
|The STEP-HFpEF and STEP-HFpEF-DM trials – Targeting obesity to treat heart failure (scientific session; 23 June, 16:30–18:00 EST)
Poster and oral presentations
The following abstracts were submitted by Novo Nordisk and are accepted for presentation at the congress:
|Diabetes
|Ozempic® (once-weekly semaglutide 1.0 mg)
|Rybelsus® (once-daily oral semaglutide)
|CagriSema
|Once-weekly insulin icodec
|Daily insulins
|General diabetes
|Digital Health
|Obesity
|Wegovy® (once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg)
|General obesity
About Ozempic®
Once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide is approved in 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg and 2.0 mg doses under the brand name Ozempic® and indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction or non-fatal stroke) in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.
About Rybelsus®
Oral semaglutide is administered once daily and is approved for use in three therapeutic doses, 3 mg, 7 mg and 14 mg under the brand name Rybelsus®. It is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus to improve glycaemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise.
About Wegovy®
Once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg is approved under the brand name Wegovy® and is indicated in combination with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, or non-fatal stroke) in adults with established cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight, as well as to reduce excess body weight and maintain weight reduction long term in adults and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older with obesity and in adults with overweight in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition.
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
