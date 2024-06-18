Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $6,246.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.5%.”
June 18, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the internet of things (iot) and blockchain market size is predicted to reach $6,246.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.5%.

The growth in the internet of things (iot) and blockchain market is due to the growing adoption of cloud computing. North America region is expected to hold the largest internet of things (iot) and blockchain market share. Major players in the internet of things (iot) and blockchain market include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Market Segments

By Type: Hardware, Software
By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premise
By Application: Smart Contract, Data Security, Data Sharing Or Communication, Asset Tracking And Management
By End-User: Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)
By Geography: The global internet of things (iot) and blockchain market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of interconnected devices embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies that communicate and share data via the Internet. Whereas, blockchain refers to a decentralized and distributed ledger system that records transactions across a network of computers in a secure manner. The Internet of Things (IoT) enables the networking and communication of physical things, while blockchain technology provides a secure and transparent system for recording and verifying transactions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary
2. Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Market Characteristics
3. Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Market Trends And Strategies
4. Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Market Size And Growth
27. Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Internet Of Things (IoT) And Blockchain Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

