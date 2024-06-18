EU-funded international project on municipal waste management hold final event in Yerevan

An EU-supported project, ‘Capital Cities Collaborating on Common Challenges in Hazardous Waste Management – Yerevan, Warsaw, Tirana’, held its concluding event on 13 June, in Yerevan. The event took place at the international conference and fair ‘Local Authorities Enhance Waste Prevention and Management’.

The project ran between 2019-2024 with an EU contribution of €4.8 million. It connected the capitals of Albania, Armenia, and Poland – Tirana, Yerevan, and Warsaw – to join efforts in tackling waste management. As part of the initiative, the cities exchanged best practices, know-how, and knowledge.

All three cities were provided with new equipment to help manage their general and hazardous waste management challenges. In Armenia, the programme also supported the expansion of the Yerevan Municipality Waste Sorting and Recycling Programme.

