Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,439 in the last 365 days.

EU-funded international project on municipal waste management hold final event in Yerevan

An EU-supported project, ‘Capital Cities Collaborating on Common Challenges in Hazardous Waste Management – Yerevan, Warsaw, Tirana’, held its concluding event on 13 June, in Yerevan. The event took place at the international conference and fair ‘Local Authorities Enhance Waste Prevention and Management’.

The project ran between 2019-2024 with an EU contribution of €4.8 million. It connected the capitals of Albania, Armenia, and Poland – Tirana, Yerevan, and Warsaw – to join efforts in tackling waste management. As part of the initiative, the cities exchanged best practices, know-how, and knowledge. 

All three cities were provided with new equipment to help manage their general and hazardous waste management challenges. In Armenia, the programme also supported the expansion of  the Yerevan Municipality Waste Sorting and Recycling Programme.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU-funded international project on municipal waste management hold final event in Yerevan

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more