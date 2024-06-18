Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cooling water treatment chemicals market size is predicted to reach $15.33 billion in 2023 to $16.41 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the cooling water treatment chemicals market is due to the growing demand from power industries. North America region is expected to hold the largest cooling water treatment chemicals market share. Major players in the cooling water treatment chemicals market include Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab Inc., Arkema S.A., Lonza Group Ltd., Solenis LLC, Kemira Oyj, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions.

Cooling Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segments

• By Type: Scale Inhibitors, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocide, Other Types

• By Application: Raw Water Treatment, Water Desalination, Cooling, Boiler, Effluent Water Treatment, Other Applications

• By End Use: Power, Steel, Mining, And Metallurgy, Petrochemicals, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverages, Textile, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global cooling water treatment chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cooling water treatment chemicals refer to substances used to maintain the efficiency and longevity of cooling systems by controlling scale, corrosion, and microbial growth. These chemicals help prevent the buildup of mineral deposits, which can impair heat transfer and reduce system efficiency. It includes scale inhibitors that prevent the formation of scale by sequestering or dispersing scale-forming ions, such as calcium, magnesium, and silica.

