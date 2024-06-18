Avicanna to Present at the Life Science Investor Forum June 20th, 2024

Investors, advisors and analysts, will have the opportunity to attend in-person or participate online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or “Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce Aras Azadian CEO of Avicanna will be delivering a presentation live at the Life Science Investor Forum with Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20, 2024.



Aras Azadian will provide a corporate update on Avicanna and will then also be joined by Brad Sorensen, senior equity research analyst with Zacks Small-Cap research for a fire-side chat. This will be a live, interactive online event where attendees have the opportunity to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

DATE: June 20th 2024

TIME: 12:00pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3yznnKX

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products and formulations for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development leading to the commercialization of more than thirty proprietary, evidence-based finished products and supporting four commercial stage business pillars.

Medical Cannabis formulary (RHO Phyto™): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient, and medical community education. RHO Phyto is an established leading medical brand in Canada currently available nationwide to patients across several medical channels and continues to expand into new international markets.

Medical cannabis care platform (MyMedi.ca): MyMedi.ca is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the patient journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private payers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi.ca provides educational resources to the medical community to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens.

Pharmaceutical products (Trunerox®) and pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific pharmaceutical products that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates aim to address unmet medical needs in dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first indication-specific pharmaceutical drug, Trunerox™, was approved Q1 2024 by the Health Authority of Colombia INVIMA as an adjuvant treatment for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome in Colombia. Trunerox™ has not been approved as a drug in Canada by Health Canada.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (Aureus Santa Marta™): Active pharmaceutical ingredients are supplied by the Company’s majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS which is a commercial-stage business dedicated to providing a various forms high-quality CBD, THC and CBG to the Company’s international partners for use in the development and production of food, cosmetics, medical, and pharmaceutical products. The business unit also forms part of the Company’s supply chain and is a source of reliable input products for its consumer retail, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products globally.

