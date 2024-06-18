Circulating Tumor Cell Market Updates 2024 : Asia-Pacific is anticipated to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2021-2031

Circulating Tumor Cell Market

North America acquired the major circulating tumor cell market share of the circulating tumor cell market in 2021.

The global circulating tumor cell market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Circulating Tumor Cell Market by Technology (CTC Detection and Enrichment Method, CTC Direct Detection Methods, CTC Analysis), by Application (Clinical, Research), by End Users (Hospital and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global circulating tumor cell industry generated $1.1 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $5.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are cells that detach from primary tumors and circulate in the patient's bloodstream. Recently, CTCs have been recognized as valuable biomarkers for the prognostic, diagnostic, and therapeutic response monitoring of cancer patients. These cells are rare, typically found at a concentration of one CTC per milliliter of peripheral blood, amidst approximately 1 million white blood cells and 1 billion red blood cells. Due to their rarity, detecting CTCs presents significant challenges. However, advancements in detection techniques, particularly those using integrated microfluidics and nanomaterial-based platforms, have improved selectivity and simplified the detection process.

The major trends driving the growth of the circulating tumor cell market include the rising number of cancer cases globally. CTC detection is primarily used for early cancer diagnosis, making these techniques increasingly important for cancer diagnosis and prognosis. Consequently, there is a growing demand for products such as kits and instruments used in CTC detection, further expanding the market.

Technological advancements in diagnostics and treatment, an increase in the number of cancer cases, greater awareness about CTCs and their role in cancer diagnosis, and a rise in research and development activities and clinical trials are driving the growth of the global circulating tumor cell market. However, the high cost associated with CTC testing, due to the expensive instruments required, is expected to hinder market growth. On the other hand, increased investment by key market players in developing countries and the adoption of various strategic initiatives by these players are anticipated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on application, the clinical segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global circulating tumor cell market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This dominance is due to the increasing adoption of CTC detection techniques in cancer diagnosis and the rising number of cancer cases, including breast, prostate, and colon cancer. However, the research segment is projected to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from 2022 to 2031, driven by a surge in research and development activities focused on CTC detection and cancer diagnosis.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Miltenyi Biotec

Precision Medicine Group LLC

Menarini Group

SRI International

Biocept, Inc.

QIAGEN

Greiner AG

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

