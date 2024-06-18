E-Scooter Sharing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's E-Scooter Sharing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Scooter Sharing Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $2.45 Billion by 2024-2033

The global market for e-scooter sharing, a service offering short-term rental of electric scooters through mobile apps, has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. In 2023, the market size reached $1.14 billion and is projected to grow to $1.33 billion in 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. It will grow to $2.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. This growth is driven by factors such as urbanization, the need for last-mile connectivity, advancements in mobile technology, substantial investment, and a shift towards sustainable transportation options.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Urban Mobility Drives Market Growth

The increasing adoption of e-scooter sharing services is driven by their convenience and environmentally friendly nature, offering an alternative to cars and traditional public transportation systems. As urban populations continue to grow, the demand for efficient and sustainable mobility solutions escalates, further propelling market expansion.

Explore the global e-scooter sharing market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15366&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the e-scooter sharing market such as Xiaomi Corporation, Helbiz Inc., and Lyft Inc. are focusing on technological innovation to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. Companies are investing in e-bike integration and smart bikeshare platforms, combining GPS technology and mobile apps to improve accessibility and usability.

Innovations such as the Bird Bike, launched by Bird Global Inc., exemplify the industry's commitment to safety and sustainability. These electric bikes feature advanced IoT capabilities for real-time diagnostics and compliance with local regulations, catering to diverse urban transportation needs.

Major Segments

• Type: Free-Floating, Station-Bound

• Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• End-User: Personal, Commercial

Regional Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe dominated the e-scooter sharing market in 2023 and is expected to maintain significant growth. The region benefits from supportive regulatory frameworks and increasing adoption of micromobility solutions in urban centers.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global e-scooter sharing market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-scooter-sharing-global-market-report

E-Scooter Sharing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The E-Scooter Sharing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on e-scooter sharing market size, e-scooter sharing market drivers and trends, e-scooter sharing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The e-scooter sharing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Motorcycles, Scooters And Mopeds Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/motorcycles-scooters-and-mopeds-global-market-report

Foldable Houses Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foldable-houses-global-market-report

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electrical-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Curtains Up: Movie Theaters Market Insights, Growth Drivers, and Cinematic Innovations!