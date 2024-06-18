Abaxx Announces Investor Call

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, indirect majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. (“Abaxx Singapore”), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, “Abaxx Exchange” and “Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarkets™ Podcast, announces that it will be hosting an Investor Update call and presentation on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00 a.m. EST, with details outlined in this release.



The purpose of the call is to provide investors with a corporate update following the projected late-June first trades on the Abaxx Commodity Futures Exchange and Clearinghouse.

The Company will hold the investor presentation via Zoom Meetings on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time Zone (EST). Attendees may email their questions in advance to ir@abaxx.tech.

Registration will be required to access the meeting. Following the presentation, a recording of the session will be made available on the Abaxx Investor Relations website at investors.abaxx.tech.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

DATE: Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)

LOCATION: Zoom Meeting

To receive the meeting link and passcode, please register here .

QUESTIONS: Please submit questions ahead of the presentation to: ir@abaxx.tech

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx is building Smarter Markets — markets empowered by better financial technology and market infrastructure to address our biggest challenges, including the energy transition. In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is a majority-owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, subsidiaries recognized by MAS as an RMO and ACH, respectively.

Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing are a Singapore-based commodity futures exchange and clearinghouse, introducing centrally cleared, physically deliverable commodities futures and derivatives to provide better price discovery and risk management tools for the commodities critical to our transition to a lower-carbon economy.

For more information please visit abaxx.tech , abaxx.exchange and smartermarkets.media .

