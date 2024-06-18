Houston Firm Strengthens Tax & Risk Expertise with New Hires

HOUSTON, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson announces the appointments of two new Houston directors to its growing team: Andrea Ontiveros as Tax Incentives Director and Chris Komarek as Risk Advisory Director.



Andrea Ontiveros brings a wealth of leadership experience and a proven success record to her new tax incentives director role. With over eight years of experience in R&D tax credits and other incentives, Andrea deeply understands optimizing these valuable tax benefits for businesses across architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and software industries.

"I am thrilled to join Calvetti Ferguson and contribute to the firm's continued growth and success in the Houston market," says Andrea Ontiveros. "I am particularly excited to leverage my experience and passion for innovation to empower our team and help our clients maximize their tax savings."

Chris Komarek joins Calvetti Ferguson as a risk advisory director, bringing over 20 years of experience in accounting and risk advisory with expertise in internal controls, internal audit, and SOX compliance. Chris's addition to the risk advisory team signifies the firm's dedication to providing clients with comprehensive solutions tailored to their specific risk profiles, ensuring their businesses operate with increased efficiency and security.

"I am excited to join the talented team at Calvetti Ferguson and contribute my experience in SOX compliance and internal audits," says Chris Komarek. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to deliver exceptional service to our clients in Houston and throughout the region."

The appointments of Andrea Ontiveros and Chris Komarek solidify Calvetti Ferguson's commitment to excellence in tax services and risk management. These leadership additions strengthen the firm's presence in Houston, bringing a fresh perspective and in-depth expertise. This strategic move allows Calvetti Ferguson to better serve businesses seeking tax incentives and risk advisory services in the Houston market and nationwide.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm based in Texas. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

Media contact:

Emily Martin

VP of Marketing

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723