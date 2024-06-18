Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Topline Results in Second Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Lumateperone as Adjunctive Therapy in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

In Study 502, lumateperone 42 mg achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in both the primary and the key secondary endpoints



Lumateperone 42 mg met the primary endpoint of change from baseline at Week 6 on the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score versus placebo (4.5 point reduction v. placebo; p<0.0001; Cohen’s d effect size (ES)=0.56)

Lumateperone 42 mg also met the key secondary endpoint of change from baseline at Week 6 on the Clinical Global Impression Scale for Severity of Illness (CGI-S) (p<0.0001; ES=0.51)

Statistically significant efficacy was also seen in the Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology Self-Report (QIDS-SR) scale, a patient self-reported measure of symptom severity of depression (p<0.0001)

Favorable safety and tolerability profile generally consistent with prior lumateperone trials

Supplemental NDA (sNDA) submission for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) anticipated in the second half of 2024

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced positive topline results from Study 502 evaluating lumateperone 42 mg as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of MDD. This trial, in conjunction with our previously reported positive Phase 3 study, Study 501, forms the basis for our lumateperone sNDA for the adjunctive treatment of MDD. We expect to submit this sNDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2024.

“We are confident that the efficacy results from Studies 501 and 502, along with the favorable safety and tolerability profiles from these studies, will make lumateperone a drug of choice for patients suffering with MDD who are having an inadequate response to antidepressant therapy,” said Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies. “We are very pleased with the robust efficacy results from Study 502 which are consistent with the compelling results from Study 501. These results, further support our vision for CAPLYTA to become a leading option for patients and providers across mood disorders.”

Lumateperone 42 mg given once daily as adjunctive therapy to antidepressants met the primary endpoint in Study 502 by demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the MADRS total score compared to placebo at Week 6. In the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) study population, the least squares (LS) mean reduction from baseline for lumateperone 42 mg was 14.7 points, versus 10.2 points for placebo (LS mean difference = -4.5 points; p<0.0001; ES= 0.56). Numerical improvement versus placebo on the MADRS total score was seen as early as Week 1 (p=0.0504) and statistically significant separation starting at Week 2 and maintained throughout the study.

Lumateperone 42 mg also met the key secondary endpoint in the study by demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the CGI-S score compared to placebo at Week 6 (p<0.0001; ES= 0.51). Statistically significant separation on the CGI-S versus placebo was observed starting at Week 3 and maintained throughout the study.

In this study, lumateperone 42 mg robustly improved depressive symptoms as reported by patients as measured by the Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology Self Report (QIDS-SR-16) (p<0.0001). The QIDS-SR-16 is a 16-item patient-rated scale of symptom severity in depression. It assesses nine key symptoms of depression: insomnia/hypersomnia, low mood, appetite/weight changes, impaired self-perception, concentration difficulties, loss of interest/pleasure, suicidal ideation, psychomotor agitation and fatigue.

Lumateperone was generally safe and well-tolerated in this study. The most common adverse events (≥5% and greater than twice placebo) were dizziness, somnolence, dry mouth, nausea, diarrhea and fatigue. Adverse events were mostly mild to moderate and resolved within the course of the study. These adverse events were generally similar to those seen in prior studies of lumateperone as a treatment for MDD, bipolar depression and schizophrenia.

In this study, 480 patients were randomized (1:1) to lumateperone 42 mg plus antidepressant or placebo plus antidepressant to evaluate the efficacy and safety of lumateperone as an adjunctive treatment to antidepressants in patients with MDD. The baseline MADRS total score was 30.8 for lumateperone 42 mg and 31.5 for placebo.

“MDD is the leading cause of disability in the world, where about two-thirds of patients fail to achieve remission with first-line treatment,” said Dr. Suresh Durgam, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies. “In both pivotal registrational studies, Study 501 and Study 502, lumateperone demonstrated a robust effect as an adjunctive treatment to antidepressants in patients with MDD who had inadequate response to antidepressant therapy. The consistent efficacy, safety and tolerability profile of lumateperone has the potential to be a compelling treatment option for MDD.”

About the Lumateperone Adjunctive MDD Program

Studies 501 and 502 evaluated lumateperone 42 mg as an adjunctive treatment to antidepressants in patients with MDD who had inadequate response to antidepressant therapy.

These are both multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, fixed-dose studies conducted globally in patients with a primary diagnosis of MDD according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5) criteria who have had an inadequate response to ongoing anti-depressant therapy.

Eligible patients had a minimum MADRS total score of 24, a minimum CGI-S score of 4 and an inadequate response to one or two SSRI/SNRIs (less than 50% improvement) following monotherapy treatment for at least 6 weeks duration.

The primary endpoint results from Studies 501 and 502 are as follows:

Primary Endpoint: Change from baseline vs. placebo on the MADRS Total Score at Week 6 (mITT study population) Least Squares (LS)

Mean Reduction vs.

Baseline1 LS mean

difference1 p value Cohen's d

effect size STUDY 501 Lumateperone 42 mg +ADT 14.7 -4.9 <0.0001 0.61 placebo +ADT 9.8 STUDY 502 Lumateperone 42 mg+ADT 14.7 -4.5 <0.0001 0.56 placebo +ADT 10.2 1 rounded to nearest tenth; ADT: Antidepressant therapy



In the pooled safety data of Studies 501 and 502, the most common adverse events (≥5% and greater than twice placebo) with lumateperone versus placebo were: dizziness (16.6% v. 5.0%), dry mouth (12.6% v. 3.3%), somnolence (12.2% v. 2.3%), nausea (8.5% v. 4.0%) and fatigue (7.2% v. 1.2%).

About Major Depressive Disorder



Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) is a common mood disorder in the U.S. affecting an estimated 21 million adults each year. MDD represents the primary cause of disability in the world. Symptoms include sadness, hopelessness, helplessness, feelings of guilt, irritability, loss of interest in formerly pleasurable activities, cognitive impairment, disturbed sleep patterns, and suicide ideation or behavior. It can cause severe functional impairment, adversely affecting interpersonal relationships, and may impact quality of life. Approximately two-thirds of patients with depression fail to achieve remission with first-line treatment.

CAPLYTA® (lumateperone) is indicated in adults for the treatment of schizophrenia and for the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate.

Important Safety Information

Boxed Warnings:

Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. CAPLYTA is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis.

Antidepressants increased the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in pediatric and young adults in short-term studies. All antidepressant-treated patients should be closely monitored for clinical worsening, and for emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The safety and effectiveness of CAPLYTA have not been established in pediatric patients.

Contraindications: CAPLYTA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to lumateperone or any components of CAPLYTA. Reactions have included pruritus, rash (e.g., allergic dermatitis, papular rash, and generalized rash), and urticaria.

Warnings & Precautions: Antipsychotic drugs have been reported to cause:

Cerebrovascular Adverse Reactions in Elderly Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis , including stroke and transient ischemic attack. See Boxed Warning above.

, including stroke and transient ischemic attack. See Boxed Warning above. Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS) , which is a potentially fatal reaction. Signs and symptoms include: high fever, stiff muscles, confusion, changes in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure, elevated creatinine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (and/or rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. Patients who experience signs and symptoms of NMS should immediately contact their doctor or go to the emergency room.

, which is a potentially fatal reaction. Signs and symptoms include: high fever, stiff muscles, confusion, changes in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure, elevated creatinine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (and/or rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. Patients who experience signs and symptoms of NMS should immediately contact their doctor or go to the emergency room. Tardive Dyskinesia , a syndrome of uncontrolled body movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts, which may increase with duration of treatment and total cumulative dose. TD may not go away, even if CAPLYTA is discontinued. It can also occur after CAPLYTA is discontinued.

, a syndrome of uncontrolled body movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts, which may increase with duration of treatment and total cumulative dose. TD may not go away, even if CAPLYTA is discontinued. It can also occur after CAPLYTA is discontinued. Metabolic Changes , including hyperglycemia, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and weight gain. Hyperglycemia, in some cases extreme and associated with ketoacidosis, hyperosmolar coma or death, has been reported in patients treated with antipsychotics. Measure weight and assess fasting plasma glucose and lipids when initiating CAPLYTA and monitor periodically during long-term treatment.

, including hyperglycemia, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and weight gain. Hyperglycemia, in some cases extreme and associated with ketoacidosis, hyperosmolar coma or death, has been reported in patients treated with antipsychotics. Measure weight and assess fasting plasma glucose and lipids when initiating CAPLYTA and monitor periodically during long-term treatment. Leukopenia, Neutropenia, and Agranulocytosis (including fatal cases) . Complete blood counts should be performed in patients with pre-existing low white blood cell count (WBC) or history of leukopenia or neutropenia. CAPLYTA should be discontinued if clinically significant decline in WBC occurs in absence of other causative factors.

. Complete blood counts should be performed in patients with pre-existing low white blood cell count (WBC) or history of leukopenia or neutropenia. CAPLYTA should be discontinued if clinically significant decline in WBC occurs in absence of other causative factors. Decreased Blood Pressure & Dizziness . Patients may feel lightheaded, dizzy or faint when they rise too quickly from a sitting or lying position (orthostatic hypotension). Heart rate and blood pressure should be monitored and patients should be warned with known cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease. Orthostatic vital signs should be monitored in patients who are vulnerable to hypotension.

. Patients may feel lightheaded, dizzy or faint when they rise too quickly from a sitting or lying position (orthostatic hypotension). Heart rate and blood pressure should be monitored and patients should be warned with known cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease. Orthostatic vital signs should be monitored in patients who are vulnerable to hypotension. Falls . CAPLYTA may cause sleepiness or dizziness and can slow thinking and motor skills, which may lead to falls and, consequently, fractures and other injuries. Patients should be assessed for risk when using CAPLYTA.

. CAPLYTA may cause sleepiness or dizziness and can slow thinking and motor skills, which may lead to falls and, consequently, fractures and other injuries. Patients should be assessed for risk when using CAPLYTA. Seizures . CAPLYTA should be used cautiously in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that lower seizure threshold.

. CAPLYTA should be used cautiously in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that lower seizure threshold. Potential for Cognitive and Motor Impairment . Patients should use caution when operating machinery or motor vehicles until they know how CAPLYTA affects them.

. Patients should use caution when operating machinery or motor vehicles until they know how CAPLYTA affects them. Body Temperature Dysregulation . CAPLYTA should be used with caution in patients who may experience conditions that may increase core body temperature such as strenuous exercise, extreme heat, dehydration, or concomitant anticholinergics.

. CAPLYTA should be used with caution in patients who may experience conditions that may increase core body temperature such as strenuous exercise, extreme heat, dehydration, or concomitant anticholinergics. Dysphagia. CAPLYTA should be used with caution in patients at risk for aspiration.



Drug Interactions: CAPLYTA should not be used with CYP3A4 inducers. Dose reduction is recommended for concomitant use with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors.

Special Populations: Newborn infants exposed to antipsychotic drugs during the third trimester of pregnancy are at risk for extrapyramidal and/or withdrawal symptoms following delivery. Dose reduction is recommended for patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions in clinical trials with CAPLYTA vs. placebo were somnolence/sedation, dizziness, nausea, and dry mouth.

CAPLYTA is available in 10.5 mg, 21 mg, and 42 mg capsules.

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning .

About CAPLYTA (lumateperone)

CAPLYTA 42 mg is an oral, once daily atypical antipsychotic approved in adults for the treatment of schizophrenia and the treatment of depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate. While the mechanism of action of CAPLYTA is unknown, the efficacy of CAPLYTA could be mediated through a combination of antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors.

Lumateperone is being studied for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and other psychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone is not FDA-approved for these disorders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com .

