Dorman Products releases hundreds of new cost-saving and aftermarket-exclusive repair solutions

COLMAR, Pa., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of hundreds of new aftermarket automotive components and assemblies.



The new products add to an expansive catalog of more than 120,000 SKUs, a depth and diversity of coverage offering millions of new sales and repair opportunities for customers throughout North America.

Some first-to-aftermarket product highlights include:

A convenient control arm bolt kit that includes bolts designed to match the performance of the factory hardware, with coverage for millions of GM trucks and SUVs. This new product expands Dorman’s already large catalog of time-saving pre-packaged hardware kits.

An engine oil cooler engineered to perform like the original equipment cooler on more than one million hardworking Ford Transit vans, expanding Dorman’s roster of automotive fluid coolers.

Two handy and innovative fuse blocks designed for certain Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models, crafted for more professional, corrosion-resistant installations of electrical accessories.



These are just a few of Dorman’s recent new product releases, which include replacement components and assemblies for passenger and commercial vehicles of every type and powertrain.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over one hundred years, we have been driving new repair solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

