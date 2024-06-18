Lemon Lion Consulting Amplifies Wounded Warrior Project Fundraiser for Memorial Day

Lemon Lion Consulting honored Memorial Day by fundraising to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project. The campaign aims to raise $12,000

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemon Lion Consulting honored Memorial Day by supporting a fundraising campaign benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. Lemon Lion Consulting is committed to positively impacting the lives of veterans who have bravely served our country.

In a recently launched video , Lemon Lion Consulting expressed its dedication to honoring veterans by supporting the Wounded Warrior Project. The company has set an ambitious goal to raise $12,000 to support the organization's diverse programs, which range from long-term rehabilitative care to career counseling and mental health services.

James A. Garcia, Lemon Lion Consulting's General Manager and a 17-year U.S. Army veteran, plays a significant role in driving this initiative. James' military background as a Combat Medic and Licensed Practical Nurse, along with his service in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, has inspired the entire team at Lemon Lion Consulting to rally behind this cause. His leadership and personal connection to the military community highlight the company's commitment to supporting veterans.

“Wounded Warrior Project's mission is very close to our hearts at Lemon Lion Consulting,” said James A. Garcia. “As we celebrate Memorial Day, we want to show our gratitude to those who have served by encouraging donations to this impactful organization. Every contribution, big or small, helps support our veterans all year long.”

The Wounded Warrior Project, founded in 2003, has grown from a grassroots effort to a leading non-profit organization providing a wide range of services to veterans and their families. The organization's efforts are particularly significant on Memorial Day and Giving Tuesday.

While Giving Tuesday remains a significant day for donations, Lemon Lion Consulting urges everyone to seize the opportunity to contribute in honor of Memorial Day. As of late April, the campaign has raised $3,000 towards its $12,000 goal.

To join Lemon Lion Consulting in honoring our veterans and supporting the Wounded Warrior Project, please consider making a donation through the following link: Wounded Warrior Project Donation .

For more information on Lemon Lion Consulting and its services, visit www.LemonLionConsulting.com .

About Lemon Lion Consulting

Lemon Lion Consulting , founded in 2017 in Las Vegas, is a leading timeshare exit firm with a team rich in law, consulting, and consumer advocacy experience. We're recognized for our exceptional service with an A+ Better Business Bureau rating and consistent 5-star reviews. Our comprehensive services go beyond contract termination, offering debt cancellation, credit repair, and identity protection. To date, we've freed clients from over $40 million in timeshare mortgages, emphasizing our commitment to ethical, transparent, and personalized client solutions. As advocates in the timeshare exit industry, we continue to guide clients toward financial freedom and peace of mind.