Cyber Acoustics Expands Line of USB-C Headsets for K-12 Schools, Will Be On Display at ISTE 2024

New AC-4014 provides simple plug-and-play connectivity for modern devices

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , the leading manufacturer of edtech for all classroom environments, will be showcasing its complete line of education solutions at ISTE 2024 in booth #776, including its newest USB-C offering, the AC-4014.



The AC-4014 USB-C headset joins Cyber Acoustics’ extensive lineup of durable, affordable education headphones and headsets, offering a range of connectivity for both modern and legacy devices. The AC-4014 will be available in July 2024, in time for the 2024-2025 school year.





The AC-4014 USB-C Headset from Cyber Acoustics is perfect for demanding K-12 classrooms

Other USB-C offerings include the AC-5014 Headset and the ACM-6005C Headphones . Both are available now.

Cyber Acoustics solves teacher’s biggest headset pain points in classrooms

Cyber Acoustics pays extra attention to common headset stress points, which is why the AC-4014 USB-C headset features a durable headband that can be bent or twisted, and a tangle-free braided TuffCord that can be coiled, flexed, or even chewed, without sacrificing performance. In addition, it features an easy cord management system with a built-in loop closure, allowing for easy cord storage when the headset is not in use.

“Our mantra has always been to listen to our customers and build the products they need,” said Mark Montagna, director of North American sales, at Cyber Acoustics. “In adding the AC-4014 USB-C headset to our line, we focused on keeping the durable features our headsets are known for, while also listening to feedback from schools about the need for cord management for improved storing. This headset reflects our commitment to addressing customer feedback.”

Headphones and headsets for all K-12 classrooms

For more than a decade Cyber Acoustics has been designing and manufacturing headphones and headsets that are sturdy, durable, and easy to maintain, helping educators focus on creating the best possible learning environment, be it in-person or virtual.

To see all available 3.5mm, USB-A, and USB-C options for K-12 classrooms visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/education .

Cyber Acoustics headset recycling program for schools

Cyber Acoustics offers the industry’s only no-cost headset recycling program, working with schools and educational institutions of all sizes to properly recycle broken or unused wired or wireless headsets, from any brand, at no cost to them. Cyber Acoustics has already donated more than 12,000 pounds of electronics for proper recycling or reuse. Learn more, or request a collection box at https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, call centers and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost recycling program, accepting wired and wireless headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, or to learn how we can help you promote your brand through a premium technology build, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube .

