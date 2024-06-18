Dragonfly Energy Partners with Meyer Distributing to Expand Reach of Battle Born Batteries® in RV and Adjacent Markets

RENO, Nev., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) ("Dragonfly Energy" or the "Company"), an industry leader in energy storage and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, today announced a partnership with Meyer Distributing, a leading distributor of specialty products across North America. Through this collaboration, Dragonfly Energy will leverage Meyer Distributing's extensive network of over 100 locations across North America to deliver Battle Born Batteries to new business-to-business customers in the recreational vehicle (“RV”) and surrounding industries.



"We are thrilled to partner with Meyer Distributing to continue to strengthen our presence within the RV and adjacent markets. We believe this partnership has the potential to empower RV and Overland enthusiasts with unparalleled power solutions,” said Wade Seaburg, chief revenue officer at Dragonfly Energy. "By combining Dragonfly Energy's trusted and reliable products with Meyer Distributing's top-notch distribution capabilities, we are committed to powering the future of outdoor adventure.”

A leader in the marketing and distribution of specialty products, Meyer Distributing boasts a nationwide network of 102 warehouses, serving thousands of customers, and has a commitment to exceptional service and high fill rates. Their extensive product lines cater to enthusiasts and businesses in the RV, marine, and various other industries.

By offering Battle Born Batteries, Meyer Distributing is expanding its product portfolio with a sustainable and powerful off-grid energy solution. Customers will benefit from the extended lifespan, increased safety, and superior customer service associated with Battle Born Batteries.

"Dragonfly Energy is renowned for its commitment to quality and customer service," said Nick Gramelspacher, vice president of brand strategy at Meyer Distributing. "We are pleased to offer their Battle Born Batteries products to our customers as a sustainable power solution. We believe these batteries will enhance the RV and off-grid experience for our customers while also contributing to a greener future."

For more information about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com. To learn more about Meyer Distributing, visit MeyerDistributing.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

About Meyer Distributing

With its extensive network of 102 locations across North America, Meyer Distributing is a trusted name in the automotive, RV and marine industry. Known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Meyer Distributing specializes in delivering top-notch products to a diverse range of clients, including powersports, marine, and off-road vehicle enthusiasts. Learn more at MeyerDistributing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding its partnership with Meyer Distributing, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

