Driving Growth with Endpoint Detection And Response Innovations 2024-2033

Endpoint Detection And Response Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Endpoint Detection And Response Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The endpoint detection and response (EDR) market, focused on cybersecurity technology for detecting and investigating endpoint device threats, has experienced exponential growth. Starting from $3.98 billion in 2023, it is expected to reach $5.06 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.2%. This growth is attributed to increasing cyber threats, remote work trends, regulatory compliance, ransomware attacks, and BYOD policies.

Exponential Growth Driven by Increasing Cyber Threats and Technological Advancements

The forecast period anticipates further robust growth, projecting the market to expand to $13.39 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 27.5%. Factors such as escalating cyber threats like ransomware and zero-day attacks, IoT proliferation, adoption of zero trust frameworks, and 5G network expansion are key drivers. Major trends include AI and machine learning adoption, zero trust architecture, IAM integration, and enhanced threat intelligence sharing.

Explore comprehensive insights into the endpoint detection and response market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players Innovate Amidst Rising Cybersecurity Challenges

Major players such as Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Palo Alto Networks Inc. focus on innovative technologies like advanced threat-hunting capabilities. For example, Huntress Labs Inc. launched managed EDR capabilities with Process Insights, enhancing threat detection and remediation for SMBs against evolving cyber threats.

Market Segmentation

The endpoint detection and response market is segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, and end-user industry:

• Component: Solutions, Services

• Deployment Type: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• End-User Industry: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-User Industries

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Poised for Significant Growth

North America dominated the market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered comprehensively in the report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the endpoint detection and response market:

Endpoint Detection And Response Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Endpoint Detection And Response Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on endpoint detection and response market size, endpoint detection and response market drivers and trends, endpoint detection and response market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The endpoint detection and response market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

