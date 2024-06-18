Advancements in Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA): Global Market Insights 2024

Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud electronic design automation (EDA) market leverages cloud computing to revolutionize electronic system design and testing processes, offering scalable resources and collaborative tools for engineers. This innovative approach streamlines development, enabling remote access, efficient collaboration, and faster iteration cycles in chip and system design.

Market Size and Growth Drivers

The cloud electronic design automation market size has witnessed robust growth, reaching $7.37 billion in 2023 and projected to grow to $7.96 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth is attributed to advanced simulation capabilities, integration with other cloud services, accessibility, and enhanced security. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding significantly, reaching $10.7 billion by 2028, driven by integration of AI and machine learning, 5G and IoT advancements, customization and personalization trends, cybersecurity enhancements, and integration of quantum computing.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Siemens AG, Synopsys Inc., and Cadence Design Systems are at the forefront, driving innovation with disruptive cloud-based SaaS solutions. For example, Synopsys Inc. launched Synopsys Cloud 4.0 in April 2022, a cloud-based SaaS solution aimed at transforming chip development by democratizing access to powerful design tools.

Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period, major trends include AI-driven design automation, technological advancements in containerization and orchestration, adoption of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures, and the rise of predictive analytics and simulation capabilities.

Segments of the Market

1. By Type:

o Computer Aided Engineering

o Semiconductor Intellectual Property

o IC Physical Design And Verification

o Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module

2. By Deployment Model:

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

3. By Vertical:

o Automotive

o Consumer Electronics

o Aerospace And Defense

o Industrial

o Healthcare

o Telecommunication

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the cloud electronic design automation market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing technological adoption and innovation hubs in countries like China, India, and Japan.

This comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities, essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on the evolving landscape of cloud electronic design automation.

