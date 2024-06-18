Emerging Opportunities in E-Invoicing 2024-2033

E-Invoicing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The e-invoicing market, referring to the electronic creation, sending, receiving, and processing of invoices, is experiencing exponential growth. It is projected to grow from $15.98 billion in 2023 to $19.64 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 22.9%. It will grow to $45.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. This growth is driven by regulatory mandates, cost-saving initiatives, technological advancements, environmental sustainability goals, and globalization trends.

Increasing Adoption of Digital Transformation Drives Market Growth

The increasing adoption of digital transformation across industries is a key driver propelling the growth of the e-invoicing market. Digital transformation integrates digital technologies to revolutionize business processes, enhance customer experiences, and improve operational efficiencies. Businesses are increasingly adopting digital transformation to stay competitive and adapt to evolving market demands.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Oracle Corporation, SAP Ariba Inc., and Coupa Software Incorporated are focusing on developing advanced e-invoicing solutions. For instance, Thomson Reuters Corporation launched ONESOURCE e-invoicing, a comprehensive solution that streamlines electronic invoice management and ensures compliance with global regulations. This technology automates compliance processes, centralizes workflow, and integrates with ERP systems to enhance efficiency and accuracy.

Segments of the E-Invoicing Market

• Type: Integrated E-Invoicing Solutions, Standalone E-Invoicing Solutions

• Deployment: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

• Application: Energy, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Express Services, Finance, E-Commerce, Other Applications

• End-User: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Europe to Witness Fastest Growth

North America dominated the e-invoicing market in 2023, driven by early adoption of advanced technologies. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, fueled by regulatory support and increasing adoption of digital solutions.

E-Invoicing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The E-Invoicing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on e-invoicing market size, e-invoicing market drivers and trends, e-invoicing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The e-invoicing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

