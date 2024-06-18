Flexible Electronics and Circuits Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $50.32 Billion by 2024-2033

Flexible Electronics and Circuits Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The flexible electronics and circuit market is witnessing rapid expansion, projected to grow from $30.9 billion in 2023 to $34.02 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 10.1%. It will grow to $50.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth trajectory is driven by the increasing demand for foldable displays, emergence of flexible sensors, shift towards 5G networks, adoption of flexible printed circuit boards, and environmental considerations.

Rising Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches is a significant factor propelling the growth of the flexible electronics and circuit market. These devices, integral to modern lifestyles for entertainment, communication, and productivity, increasingly incorporate flexible electronics and circuits. This integration allows for sleeker designs, enhanced portability, and improved durability, accommodating bending and stretching without compromising performance.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the flexible electronics and circuit market, including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Jabil Inc., are focusing on developing advanced flexible circuit production processes to drive revenue growth. These processes involve manufacturing techniques that produce flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs) with complex designs, high reliability, and superior performance characteristics.

In April 2024, Ennovi launched a novel Flexible Cut Circuit (FDC) technology designed for manufacturing flexible circuits used in low-voltage signal applications for electric vehicle (EV) battery cell contact systems. This innovative method enhances eco-friendliness and efficiency by enabling faster continuous production and immediate copper recycling.

Market Segments

• Type:

• Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) And Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Display

• Printed Sensor

• Battery

• Thin-Film Photovoltaics

• Organic Light-Emitting Diode Lighting

• Flexible Electronics:

• Flexible Displays

• Flexible Circuit

• Application:

• Single-Sided

• Multilayer

• Double-Sided

• Rigid

• Vertical:

• Military, Defense And Aerospace

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Healthcare And Medical

• Energy And Power

• Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the flexible electronics and circuit market in 2023, driven by significant investments in technology and strong consumer demand.

